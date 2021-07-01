Jazz Reworks ft. Lifford Shillingford

Join us for an immersive evening of world-class jazz entertainment and cocktails at Alfies'. This week, we have a special performance featuring the legendary UK vocal sensation and hit artist, Lifford Shillingford, alongside pianist/producer Nathan Britton's award winning trio. This South London velvet voiced soul singer began his career in the 90s supporting Gabrielle and E17 as a member of the boy band Public Demand. His collaborations and performances include: Jools Holland, Incognito, Joey Negro and many more but perhaps he is best known as the BGT Golden Buzzer Winner and featured vocalist on Artful Dodger’s hit track, ‘Please Don’t Turn Me On'.