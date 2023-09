The Jazz Pool club itself, located in the VIP space of Silencio Ibiza,

Picture yourself walking up the stairs to enter the club, drawn by the magnetic neon dog sign and swinging rhythm of live jam sessions. This space features instruments in the already iconic custom gradient finish such as Telecaster guitar and Jazz bass by Fender, and a complete Gretsch drum set. They are open to playlisted bands and artists, as well as anyone who dares to handle them!