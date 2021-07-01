Join rising star, Jackson Mathod for a special live performance in the West End’s hottest new jazz club - Alfie's. Mathod’s vibrant and emotional sound moves away from classical jazz compositions and into more electronic tones. Mathod has been known for weaving his sound together with other musicians, creating community-oriented performance-and jamming spaces focused on creative growth and resulting in the unique blending of sounds. Mathod, together with his all-star band, will demonstrate this unique blending of artistries and imaginations. Mathod was classically trained before finding his own groove and playing with electronic tones. He describes his compositions as “fun and cheeky” and works across genres. He performed with Stormzy at Glastonbury Festival and is currently focusing on creating dub-inspired work.

Perched above the lively bustle of Soho's Greek Street, Alfie's Jazz Club is a true London gem. Once a costumers house in the swinging sixties, this gallery loft still exudes its vibrant ambiance and eclectic style. Now part of the esteemed Soho Live Music Club scene, Alfie’s welcomes you to immerse yourself in its quintessentially London charm.