Into The Woods

Sondheim’s fairy-tale musical about wishes, family and the choices we make, is a timeless, yet relevant, piece. With an enchanting and touching Tony award-winning book and score, the story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have children because of a Witch's curse, they set off on a journey to break the spell. Talented students from Bodens College bring to life one of Sondheim's most popular works.