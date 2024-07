Experience an unconventional love story swirling with humour, heart, and noodles! In a world where love can be bought instantaneously, watch as our protagonist, Naomi, navigates the complexities of real relationships. Set to a backdrop of catchy original pop tunes and funky graphics, this musical comedy delves deep into the universal themes of love and validation. Come along and get tangled up in this spicy, soul-stirring exploration of laughter and longing, created by a diverse Asian team.