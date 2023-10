The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for Ineza's unique sounds and powerful voice. Her excellent swing feel, smoth scat singing and emotional connection with lyrics draws audiences in and transports them into an alternate jazz universe. Ineza is a Rwandan born Belgian Jazz singer who graduated from the prestigious Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance where she studied Jazz Vocals. Joined by Rob Brockway on piano and Michael Lack on sax this is not one to be missed!