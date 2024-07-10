Browse events
Imogen's Staff Picks
Upcoming events
Ransom Note presents Thool & ddwy
Fri, 9 Aug
The Social
London
Free
PJ Harvey, Big Thief, Tirzah + Shida Shahabi
Sun, 18 Aug
Gunnersbury Park
London
£72.68
Beatrice Dillon (live)
Wed, 4 Sept
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
London
£22.50
Nourished By Time
Thu, 5 Sept
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
London
£20.60
Kali Malone - All Life Long - Organ/Brass/Choir
Fri, 6 Sept
St Martin In The Fields
London
£34
IAMDDB
Fri, 20 Sept
Heaven
London
£27.50
Tom Vek
Tue, 15 Oct
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
London
£24.78
Strut 25th Birthday: Mulatu Astatke + Flock
Fri, 18 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
£35
Nala Sinephro
Fri, 18 Oct
Barbican Hall
London
From £24.72
Molchat Doma
Thu, 24 Oct
Roundhouse
London
£45.05
Mabe Fratti + Still House Plants + Cole Pulice
Wed, 6 Nov
EartH
London
From £27.11
Jessica Pratt + Alan Sparhawk
Wed, 6 Nov
Barbican Hall
London
From £31.88
Empress Of
Thu, 7 Nov
fabric
London
£24.93
Drugdealer + Good Morning + June McDoom
Thu, 7 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
From £27.17
Sega Bodega
Fri, 8 Nov
HERE at Outernet
London
£28.05