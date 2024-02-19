Ibiza Events

Upcoming events

Poolside SessionsThu, 2 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€18
BOHO goes BEYOND - Reunion IThu, 2 May
Club ChinoisIbiza
€40
House of Zeus Opening PartyThu, 2 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
From €27
Grand Opening PartyFri, 3 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €37.04
Switch Disco presents Ibiza Anthems Opening PartyFri, 3 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
Rhythm & Bliss [Pere Navarro’s 30]Fri, 3 May
Malanga CaféIbiza
Free
Breathedeep in IbizaFri, 3 May
Akasha IbizaIbiza
€11.50
Club Chinois presents Patrice BäumelFri, 3 May
Club ChinoisIbiza
€40
Puro ReggaetonFri, 3 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€40
Puro Reggaeton Opening PartyFri, 3 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
From €35
Jack Your BodySat, 4 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €24.99
Jazzy - OPENING PARTYSat, 4 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
Suyai & VolátilSat, 4 May
Malanga CaféIbiza
Free
Trip x Picnic Sat, 4 May
Club ChinoisIbiza
€40
Water PartySat, 4 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€40
Sin SundaysSun, 5 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €30
Soundcloud presents: Casso, Daire & Multunes Opening PartySun, 5 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
D4 D4NCE OPENING PARTY Mon, 6 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €20
Beach YogaMon, 6 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
Poolside SessionsMon, 6 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€18
Circoloco Ibiza - Week 2Mon, 6 May
DC-10Ibiza
From €44
You Know The VibesMon, 6 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
From €40
Beach YogaTue, 7 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
Kisstory Opening with Wideboys Tue, 7 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €24.99
Tom ZanettiTue, 7 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
BubblesTue, 7 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€40
Beach YogaWed, 8 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
House in Paradise OpeningWed, 8 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €20
Ibiza Rocks presents Next GenWed, 8 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
FuegoWed, 8 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€40
Beach YogaThu, 9 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
ON111 OpeningThu, 9 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €20
Applebum Opening PartyThu, 9 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
House of Zeus x Es ParadisThu, 9 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
From €30
Beach YogaFri, 10 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
Pool Party OpeningFri, 10 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €30
Switch Disco presents Ibiza Anthems Fri, 10 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
KEEP ON DANCINGFri, 10 May
Club ChinoisIbiza
€40
Puro ReggaetonFri, 10 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
From €35
Beach YogaSat, 11 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
Soul Heaven Opening PartySat, 11 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €20
Lovejuice Playground Opening PartySat, 11 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
Amnesia Opening Party 2024Sat, 11 May
Amnesia IbizaIbiza
€75
TripSat, 11 May
Club ChinoisIbiza
€40
Water PartySat, 11 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€40
Beach YogaSun, 12 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
Boat ClubSun, 12 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €24.99
Soundcloud presents: Casso, Daire & Multunes Sun, 12 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
Dance AfricaSun, 12 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€30
Beach YogaMon, 13 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
D4 D4NCEMon, 13 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €20
Poolside SessionsMon, 13 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€18
Circoloco Ibiza - Week 3Mon, 13 May
DC-10Ibiza
From €44
You Know The VibesMon, 13 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
From €40
Beach YogaTue, 14 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €29.04
Kisstory Tue, 14 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €24.99
Tom ZanettiTue, 14 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
BubblesTue, 14 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€40
Beach YogaWed, 15 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
House In Paradise Wed, 15 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €20
Ibiza Rocks presents Next GenWed, 15 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
FuegoWed, 15 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€40
Beach YogaThu, 16 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
ON111Thu, 16 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €20
ApplebumThu, 16 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
Do Not Sleep 16th May Thu, 16 May
Amnesia IbizaIbiza
€50
House of Zeus x Es ParadisThu, 16 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
From €30
Beach YogaFri, 17 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €29.04
Pool Party Fri, 17 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €30
Switch Disco presents Ibiza Anthems Fri, 17 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
Slip Back in Time 24TH Birthday | The Famous White PartyFri, 17 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€30
ARKADYAN VoyageFri, 17 May
Club ChinoisIbiza
€40
Puro ReggaetonFri, 17 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
From €35
Beach YogaSat, 18 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
Soul Heaven Sat, 18 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €20
Lovejuice PlaygroundSat, 18 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
Opening Party Sat, 18 May
Cova Santa IbizaIbiza
From €22
Trip X get—traumSat, 18 May
Club ChinoisIbiza
€40
Water PartySat, 18 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€40
Beach YogaSun, 19 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
Kinky Malinki Sun, 19 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €24.99
Soundcloud presents: Casso, Daire & Multunes Sun, 19 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
Ibiza Play AboutSun, 19 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€40
Dance AfricaSun, 19 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€30
Beach YogaMon, 20 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
D4 D4NCEMon, 20 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €20
Poolside SessionsMon, 20 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€18
Circoloco Ibiza - Week 4Mon, 20 May
DC-10Ibiza
From €44
You Know The VibesMon, 20 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
From €40
Beach YogaTue, 21 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
Kisstory Tue, 21 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €24.99
Craig David presents TS5Tue, 21 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€45
BubblesTue, 21 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€40
Beach YogaWed, 22 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
House In Paradise Wed, 22 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €20
Misfits with Ben Nicky Wed, 22 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35
FuegoWed, 22 May
Es Paradis IbizaIbiza
€40
Beach YogaThu, 23 May
Beachouse IbizaIbiza
From €27
ON111Thu, 23 May
O Beach IbizaIbiza
From €20
ApplebumThu, 23 May
Ibiza Rocks HotelIbiza
€35