Charlie is turning 27 and wants this year to be different.

He’s sick of spending so much time looking at other people’s lives instead of living his own.

So he’s bought an old school flip phone as surely that will make him feel better.

Yet it’s still constantly abuzz with messages from his best friend (are they best friends anymore?), his mum, his landlord, that guy that one time and an offer from Vodafone.

I Bought A Flip Phone is about loneliness, spending too much time on your phone and feeling as though you are waiting for your life to start.

Spend an hour with Charlie to make him feel a bit less lonely, please.