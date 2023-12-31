Holiday Season Ticket Deal

Browse events
Upcoming events
Mucca Pazza + ÉSSO + Lawrence Tome
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
Chop Shop
Chicago
From $26.51
Silvertone / Iris Blue / The Big Bloom / Oddysseys
Sat, 6 Jan 2024
Chop Shop
Chicago
From $13.13
Late Night Radio: Pocket Full of Dreams Tour
Sat, 20 Jan 2024
Chop Shop
Chicago
From $19.19
Snakes and Stars / Brendan Bayliss
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
Chop Shop
Chicago
From $19.19
ROSSY with Ninajirachi, Lightyear & TAZU
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
Chop Shop
Chicago
From $20.78
SunSquabi + Cofresi
Sat, 3 Feb 2024
Chop Shop
Chicago
From $22.22