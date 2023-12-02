Browse events
Holiday Events in NYC
Here’s holiday events around December coming up and on our radar in NYC – take your pick.
Upcoming events
Blacklist Winter Gala
Sat, 2 Dec
LilliStar at Moxy Williamsburg
New York
$33.79
Yes Ho Ho Homo *Queer Holiday Party!*
Sat, 2 Dec
C'mon Everybody
New York
Free
T / L T Cares Holiday Ball: Claptone & friends
Sat, 2 Dec
Duggal Greenhouse (Brooklyn Navy Yard)
New York
From $26.27
Elsewhere Holiday Market
Sun, 3 Dec
Elsewhere - Chatroom
Brooklyn
Free
The Grinch...and How She Slayed Christmas
Sun, 3 Dec
C'mon Everybody
New York
$12.36
The Jelly *Celebrates The Holidaze*
Mon, 4 Dec
C'mon Everybody
New York
$12.36
Holiday Market + DJ TVOD
Tue, 5 Dec
Our Wicked Lady
New York
Free
Bands do BK Holiday Bash & Sock Drive ft. Mary Shelley (single release!), Wetsuit, Redbud, BRODEO, Go Home
Wed, 6 Dec
Our Wicked Lady
New York
$14.12
WONDERJAZZ Holiday party: Gitkin (Live), Gabriele Poso (Live), DJ’s Nickodemus, Bad Colours, Peter Matson, Aaron DRM
Thu, 7 Dec
The Sultan Room
New York
$19.57
THE LAST PARTY OF THE YEAR: Kareem Rahma + Tiny Gun • Sofia D'Angelo • Big Dumb Baby • Jean Luc
Fri, 8 Dec
Union Pool
New York
$18.54
reggaetonLABS | Holiday Party
Fri, 8 Dec
The Brooklyn Monarch
New York
From $11.33
DEEP ROOT 9 YEAR ANNIVERSARY
Fri, 8 Dec
The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner
New York
From $29.05
Papi Juice Vol 82: Papi Glow
Fri, 8 Dec
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
From $25.70
Santa's Slay Down
Sat, 9 Dec
Somewhere Nowhere NYC
New York
$135.84
Why Bonnie, Young June
Sat, 9 Dec
Purgatory
New York
$15
From the World of Maris Jones: A Holiday Rewind Dance Spectacular
Tue, 12 Dec
The Sultan Room
New York
$13.39
Branches of Light: The Sway Machinery's Holiday Ball
Tue, 12 Dec
NUBLU
New York
$22.66
2nd "Anal" Naughty List XXXMas Party
Fri, 15 Dec
ALPHAVILLE
New York
$19.27
The Black Parade Emo Holiday Party
Fri, 15 Dec
The Brooklyn Monarch
New York
$11.33
BOTH FLOORS: Favorite Friend Annual Holiday Spectacular!
Sat, 16 Dec
Our Wicked Lady
New York
$17.51
10k Holiday Party
Wed, 20 Dec
Public Records
New York
$15
Christmas Jazz
Thu, 21 Dec
Cafe Erzulie
New York
Free
The Nightmare Before Cuntmas
Thu, 21 Dec
C'mon Everybody
New York
$12.36
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Fri, 22 Dec
The Meadows
New York
$25.24
JAMES HYPE PRESENTS: STEREOHYPE
Fri, 22 Dec
The Great Hall at Avant Gardner
New York
From $71.13
Claude VonStroke
Fri, 22 Dec
SILO Brooklyn
New York
$47.38
Friday at The Stranger
Fri, 22 Dec
The Stranger
New York
From $29.99
Naughty or Nice *A Filthy Holiday Show*
Sat, 23 Dec
C'mon Everybody
New York
$12.36
Saturday at The Stranger
Sat, 23 Dec
The Stranger
New York
From $29.99
Mariah Carey *Merry Christmas* Tribute Show
Thu, 28 Dec
C'mon Everybody
New York
$12.36