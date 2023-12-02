Holiday Events in NYC

Here’s holiday events around December coming up and on our radar in NYC – take your pick.

Upcoming events

Blacklist Winter GalaSat, 2 Dec
LilliStar at Moxy WilliamsburgNew York
$33.79
Yes Ho Ho Homo *Queer Holiday Party!*Sat, 2 Dec
C'mon EverybodyNew York
Free
T / L T Cares Holiday Ball: Claptone & friendsSat, 2 Dec
Duggal Greenhouse (Brooklyn Navy Yard)New York
From $26.27
Elsewhere Holiday MarketSun, 3 Dec
Elsewhere - ChatroomBrooklyn
Free
The Grinch...and How She Slayed Christmas Sun, 3 Dec
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
The Jelly *Celebrates The Holidaze*Mon, 4 Dec
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Holiday Market + DJ TVODTue, 5 Dec
Our Wicked LadyNew York
Free
Bands do BK Holiday Bash & Sock Drive ft. Mary Shelley (single release!), Wetsuit, Redbud, BRODEO, Go HomeWed, 6 Dec
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
WONDERJAZZ Holiday party: Gitkin (Live), Gabriele Poso (Live), DJ’s Nickodemus, Bad Colours, Peter Matson, Aaron DRM Thu, 7 Dec
The Sultan RoomNew York
$19.57
THE LAST PARTY OF THE YEAR: Kareem Rahma + Tiny Gun • Sofia D'Angelo • Big Dumb Baby • Jean LucFri, 8 Dec
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
reggaetonLABS | Holiday PartyFri, 8 Dec
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
From $11.33
DEEP ROOT 9 YEAR ANNIVERSARYFri, 8 Dec
The Kings Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $29.05
Papi Juice Vol 82: Papi GlowFri, 8 Dec
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
From $25.70
Santa's Slay DownSat, 9 Dec
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
$135.84
Why Bonnie, Young JuneSat, 9 Dec
PurgatoryNew York
$15
From the World of Maris Jones: A Holiday Rewind Dance SpectacularTue, 12 Dec
The Sultan RoomNew York
$13.39
Branches of Light: The Sway Machinery's Holiday BallTue, 12 Dec
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
2nd "Anal" Naughty List XXXMas PartyFri, 15 Dec
ALPHAVILLENew York
$19.27
The Black Parade Emo Holiday PartyFri, 15 Dec
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$11.33
BOTH FLOORS: Favorite Friend Annual Holiday Spectacular!Sat, 16 Dec
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$17.51
10k Holiday PartyWed, 20 Dec
Public RecordsNew York
$15
Christmas JazzThu, 21 Dec
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
The Nightmare Before Cuntmas Thu, 21 Dec
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
The Nightmare Before ChristmasFri, 22 Dec
The MeadowsNew York
$25.24
JAMES HYPE PRESENTS: STEREOHYPEFri, 22 Dec
The Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $71.13
Claude VonStrokeFri, 22 Dec
SILO Brooklyn New York
$47.38
Friday at The StrangerFri, 22 Dec
The StrangerNew York
From $29.99
Naughty or Nice *A Filthy Holiday Show* Sat, 23 Dec
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Saturday at The StrangerSat, 23 Dec
The StrangerNew York
From $29.99
Mariah Carey *Merry Christmas* Tribute ShowThu, 28 Dec
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36