Holiday Events in London
Here’s holiday events around December coming up and on our radar in London – take your pick.
Upcoming events
Josh Weller's A Voiry Moiry Chroistmois
Sun, 17 Dec
The Bill Murray
London
£8
Myra DuBois: We Wish You A Myra Christmas
Mon, 18 Dec
The Clapham Grand
London
From £23.46
Riot Cabaret: Jingle Bell Brawl
Tue, 19 Dec
The Clapham Grand
London
From £17.18
YELLOW XMAS 2023
Thu, 21 Dec
The Bill Murray
London
£12.47
TUSKMASS ft. Tuskar + more
Thu, 21 Dec
The Black Heart
London
£14
Deviation Xmas Ball
Fri, 22 Dec
Ministry Of Sound
London
From £17
Christmas Disco Fiesta: A Disco Lovers Paradise
Sat, 23 Dec
Brixton Jamm
London
£6.60
Hoots Christmas Party
Sat, 23 Dec
Hootananny Brixton
London
From Free
Viva La Vita’s Winter Wonderland
Sat, 23 Dec
Village Underground
London
From £16.73
Channel One Sound System Boxing Day Special
Tue, 26 Dec
Village Underground
London
£23.46
DLT Friendsmas
Wed, 27 Dec
HERE at Outernet
London
From £25
Chapter 161 - UNBOXING VI and A MOVIE
Sat, 30 Dec
Electric Ballroom
London
From £25.14