FREEWATER is partnering with Made In The Hood for an unforgettable French Quarter Fest weekend and this year the party isn't stopping at the pop up!

Join us on Friday, April 14th + Saturday, April 15th night for a "Hidden Vault Party" at Skull Lounge in the Warehouse District.

Multiple rooms, full food and drink menus are available. & of course, Antwigadee and Q Baby will be providing the vibes.