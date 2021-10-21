Hello Hackney 2-4-1

We're delighted to be taking part in Hackney council's, 'Hello Again, Hackney' campaign which, through a series of special offers, is encouraging local residents to return to the borough's theatres, galleries, cinemas, museums & grassroots music venues after a very difficult 17 months!

At Paper Dress we're putting on a series of live music events over the next 6 months with a 2-4-1 special offer - get a ticket and bring a friend for free!

Each ticket admits 2 guests - 1 guest must show proof of Hackney residency on admission.