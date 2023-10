In celebration of their new self-titled debut album, Heavy MakeUp—the dynamic new project from Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri and Trever Hagen—will perform four shows at Los Angeles’ Sun Rose next month on October 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each show will consist of two distinct sets. The first will feature songs from their self-titled debut album, while the second will be a purely improvised performance.