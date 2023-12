HandFest London

After the all round success of the first HandFest, it seemed rude not to do it again! More bands, more fun! That's the way it works, right? The weekend will feature two Random Hand sets. For the first set Random Hand will be performing their debut album 'CHANGE OF PLAN' in FULL! The second set will be a full banger, spanning the whole career.

Expect the cream of the crop from the UK punk & Ska scene, and maybe some other surprises! Keep your eyes peeled for lineup announcements!