Halloween 2023
La nostra selezione di eventi di Halloween, disponibili esclusivamente su DICE.
Upcoming events
Muccassassina Halloween-Mucca Horror Picture Show
Tue, 31 Oct
Qube A+B+C
Roma
€23
Deep’n Morning special edition Halloween w/ Pawsa
Tue, 31 Oct
Club Life
Pozzuoli
€29.90
Halloween al Magnolia con Trashick
Tue, 31 Oct
Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)
Segrate
From €6.50
DRAMA HORROR SHOW
Tue, 31 Oct
Eremo Club
Molfetta
€13.80
LINK Halloween Marathon
Tue, 31 Oct
Link
Bologna
€10
Halloween With Love Festival Edition Vol.VIII
Tue, 31 Oct
Industrie
Catania
€40.35
Lattexplus Festival 2023 part. 2
Tue, 31 Oct
Alcatraz Stazione Leopolda
Firenze
€23
Warehouse Halloween
Tue, 31 Oct
BASE Milano
Milano
€18
Nobody's Perfect ! Halloween night- w/Apollonia
Tue, 31 Oct
Tenax
Firenze
Quasi Halloween Party
Tue, 31 Oct
ORION LIVE CLUB
Roma
€25
Tropical Halloween
Tue, 31 Oct
Mercati Generali
Catania
€12
Halloween | Pirati Dei Caraibi
Tue, 31 Oct
Magazzini Generali.
Milano
€31.80
Weird Uma Halloween Circus
Tue, 31 Oct
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Milano
€17.25
Super Halloween Maze Club
Tue, 31 Oct
Super Club
Milano
€10