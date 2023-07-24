Browse events
Halloweek at Hotel Congress
Upcoming events
HALLOWEEK featuring: NOT.GREENDAY
Wed, 25 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$17.51
Attack of the HallowQueens
Thu, 26 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$12.36
Nightmare on Congress Street
Fri, 27 Oct
Hotel Congress
Tucson
$18.54
The Band of Heathens
Sat, 28 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$30
Congress Cookout: The AmoSphere! Halloween Edition
Sun, 29 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$10
METAL MONDAYS: Halloween Horror Night
Mon, 30 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Halloween Night at Hotel Congress
Tue, 31 Oct
Hotel Congress
Tucson
$10