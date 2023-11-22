Programmed by gypsy jazz aficionado Matt Holborn of The London Django Collective and joined by John Kelly on Guitar and Simon Read on bass. The Gypsy Jazz Sessions are a weekly night born out of the desire to push the genre of gypsy jazz forward into the vibrant London jazz scene. Expect several top musicians influenced by the musical legacy of Django Reinhardt to drop in throughout the night for this masterclass of the genre and showcase some of their extraordinary flare and swing. Below the legendary Soho Live Studios the Piano Bar jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho, part of Soho Live Music Club an artist led family of venues, festivals and recordings. For 7 years running the Piano Bar has been rated in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards as one of the top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. One of the most intimate performance venues in the West End, enjoy the performances alongside a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including the award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Soho Live Music Club members have access to a members allocation for 50% off music tickets for all our events, and walk-in access to our cocktail lounge spaces, for details on how to join visit soho.live/membership.

The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue