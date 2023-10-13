The Piano Bar Soho jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho. Celebrate the return of live music with some intimate jazz and a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including their award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned. Programmed by gypsy jazz aficionado Matt Holborn of The London Django Collective and joined by Harry Diplock on Guitar and Simon Read on bass. The Gypsy Jazz Sessions are a weekly night born out of the desire to push the genre of gypsy jazz forward into the vibrant London jazz scene. Expect several top musicians influenced by the musical legacy of Django Reinhardt to drop in throughout the night for this masterclass of the genre and showcase some of their extraordinary flare and swing. The Piano Bar Soho is rated in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice awards as one of the Top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue.