Graham Candy, The Naked Tour (Acoustic Sessions)

Graham Candy, the New Zealand/Berlin artist behind many well known songs such as “She Moves” (Alle Farben), “The Sun” (Parov Stelar) and “4 life” (Robin Schulz) is riding solo again with his new wave acoustic music.

With his uniquely odd and distinguished voice, Graham Candy’s new music breaks down his own pop wall, revealing his eccentric singer- songwriter authenticity with a Candy twist.

Graham Candy is on a new exciting journey after a long break, and heading into the solo lime light again with a guitar on his side.