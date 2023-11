Our winning combo (lobby nights + bangin’ tunes) continues over at The Hox, Holborn for the fourth guest DJ vinyl residency with Brooklyn born singer-songwriter, Goya Gumbani, as he and a bunch of his fav pals take it in turns to grace the lobby decks each Saturday night throughout November; Cleto Marèz (4th), Baetrip & Barham (11th), Goya Gumbani (DJ set) (18th) and Anja Ngozi (25th), 8pm ‘til 12am, IN THE LOBBY, and it’s free, free, freeee.