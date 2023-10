If you thought lobbies were just Uber waiting rooms, think again. The Hoxton, Holborn is proud to host Goya Gumbani & Friends, for our fourth guest vinyl residency this November. IN THE LOBBY.

One headline artist n’ a bunch of their fav pals will grace the lobby decks each Saturday throughout the month. Cleto (4th), Beatrip & Barham (11th), Goya Gumbani (18th) and Anja Ngozi (25th), 8pm ‘til 12am, and it’s free, free, freeee.