Goodbye, Mr Coffee

Robert has finally retired.

So what's next ?He's active and healthy and isn't sure if he's ready for the inevitable "slowing down". However, one day he is forced to - not by retirement - but by an unexpected trip to hospital. During his stay Robert meets Harvey, a kindred spirit with a refreshing perspective. Surrounded by bewildered men, loving families, and the quiet Mr. Coffee, they discuss life, death and Mark Rylance.Together they explore the big questions...How do we feel when we realise that the end of life is closer than we think?How can we enrich the time we have left before we shuffle off this mortal coil?Through reflection, observation and humour, Brian Voakes’ one-man play explores how we can make the most of the time we have on this earth and discover what it means to truly live.Does life really begin when we know how it ends?