Giants of Bebop: Dizzy Gillespie

The Piano Bar Soho jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho. Celebrate the return of live music with some intimate jazz and a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including their award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

The Soho Jazz Jam is a legendary jam underneath Soho Live Studios. Come by to experience London's top jazz talent hosted by Harry Ashworth, featuring Luke Fowler on bass and Louis Brown on drums. The band pays homage to the most influential early bebop musicians, which included other greats such as Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, Barry Harris. This week we honour Ahmed Jamal.

The Piano Bar Soho is rated in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice awards as one of the Top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide.