Giants of Bebop: Bill Evans Edition

The Soho Jazz Jam is a legendary jam underneath Soho Live Studios. Come by to experience London's top jazz talent hosted by Harry Ashworth, featuring Tom Sheen, Lorenzo Morabito and Kai Macrae. The band pays homage to the most influential early bebop musicians, which included other greats such as Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, Barry Harris. This week we pay homage to Bud Powell.

Below the legendary Soho Live Studios the Piano Bar jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho, part of Soho Live Music Club an artist led family of venues, festivals and recordings. For 7 years running the Piano Bar has been rated in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards as one of the top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. One of the most intimate performance venues in the West End, enjoy the performances alongside a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including the award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Soho Live Music Club members have access to a members allocation for 50% off music tickets for all our events, and walk-in access to our cocktail lounge spaces, for details on how to join visit soho.live/membership.

The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue