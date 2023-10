The Soho Jazz Jam is a legendary jam underneath Soho Live Studios. Come by to experience London's top jazz talent hosted by Harry Ashworth, featuring Lorenzo Morabito on bass and Alfonso Al Vitale on drums. The band pays homage to the most influential early bebop musicians, which included other greats such as Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, Barry Harris. This week we honour Ahmed Jamal.