Gender Bender Festival

Gender Bender è il festival internazionale che da 20 anni presenta gli immaginari prodotti dalla cultura e dalle arti contemporanee legati alle nuove rappresentazioni del corpo, delle identità di genere e degli orientamenti sessuali.

Dal 9 al 22 settembre 2022 Gender Bender porta a Bologna 14 giornate di programmazione, 60 appuntamenti, 9 prime nazionali, 20 spettacoli di danza contemporanea, 18 titoli cinematografici, 5 party, 4 progetti in rete e molto altro ancora.

Gender Bender è prodotto da Il Cassero LGBTI+ Center di Bologna.

Scopri il programma su www.genderbender.it

Gender Bender is the international festival that for 20 years has been presenting the imagery produced by contemporary culture and the arts linked to new representations of the body, gender identities and sexual orientations.

From 9th to 22nd September 2022, Gender Bender brings to Bologna 14 days of programming, 60 events, 9 national premieres, 20 contemporary dance performances, 18 movie screenings, 5 parties, 4 network projects and much more.

Gender Bender is produced by Il Cassero LGBTI+ Center in Bologna.

Discover the programme at www.genderbender.it