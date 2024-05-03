Free Shows at The Sultan Rooftop

The Sultan Rooftop is a unique venue hosting live music, nightclub programming, multimedia events, and more. Offering creative new beverages, thrilling events, and delicious bites from Döner Kebab, The Turk’s Inn take-out restaurant. Enjoy happy hour from 5 - 7 pm daily at the go-to Bushwick rooftop destination this season. Sample our Frozen Honeydew Smash, Frozen Masala Colada, Spa Margarita, Xanadu Mule, and Pomegranate Michelada.

Whether with a date, friends, or solo, The Sultan Rooftop welcomes you from 5 - 11 pm, Tuesday - Sunday.

We prioritize creating a safe and inclusive space for our community. We strictly oppose sexual harassment, aggression, racism, bigotry, or hatred of any kind. Our venue is fully ADA/Wheelchair accessible, with an entry ramp, ADA bathrooms, and an elevator for rooftop access.