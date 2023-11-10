Fraser Smith Quartet

The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for The Fraser Smith's quartet delightful mix of swing and bebop. Fraser skillfully blends soulful and playful tones illuminating the new generation of jazz musicians.

Fraser graduated from both the prestigious Royal Welsh College of Music and Trinity Conservatoire. He is known for honouring Tenor legends such as Lester Young, Hank Mobley and Dexter Gordon and putting his very own twist on it. Whilst he always stays true to his swinging inspirations, his own compositions also emanate innovation and a contemporary freshness.

Below the legendary Soho Live Studios the Piano Bar jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho, part of Soho Live Music Club an artist led family of venues, festivals and recordings. For 7 years running the Piano Bar has been rated in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards as one of the top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. One of the most intimate performance venues in the West End, enjoy the performances alongside a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including the award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Soho Live Music Club members have access to a members allocation for 50% off music tickets for all our events, and walk-in access to our cocktail lounge spaces, for details on how to join visit soho.live/membership.