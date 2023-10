MOTOCULTOR FESTIVAL ACROSS EUROPE TOUR 2023!

The Motocultor Festival Open Air, in collaboration with Vain Productions, Decibel Touring, and Access Live, is proud to present its very first European tour, inviting the legendary orchestral death metal italian band Fleshgod Apocalypse and the finnish melodic death band Omnium Gatherum! The tour will be supported by the symphonic black metal act W.E.B and 2 more bands TBC.