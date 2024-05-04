Browse events
Féile MOTH
Upcoming events
Martin Hayes: Live + In Conversation (Seated Matinee)
Sat, 4 May
MOTH Club
London
From £15
FM: Rónán Ó Snodaigh, Myles O'Reilly, Martin Hayes
Sat, 4 May
MOTH Club
London
From £15
FM: John Francis Flynn, Junior Brother + more
Sun, 5 May
MOTH Club
London
£25.06
FM: The Pogues In Conversation, Q+A (Seated Matinee)
Mon, 6 May
MOTH Club
London
£19.50
FM: Andy Irvine + Brigid Mae Power
Mon, 6 May
MOTH Club
London
From £15