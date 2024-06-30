Fetish Week London returns to the UK’s capital from 30 June to 07 July 2024 with another fun-packed schedule of events over 8 full days.

For the 14th edition of #FWL, we are taking over one of London’s trendiest warehouse-style venues - ELECTROWERKZ - and moving London’s kinky fetish playground into its own exclusive home base, introducing the first FETISH WEEK LONDON EVENT HUB. We’re keeping your favourite events on the schedule, and we’re also introducing HUNTER – London’s ultimate Leather and Fetish night, to the schedule.

Join us, and thousands of like-minded gay, bi, queer, trans and curious men from around the world, as they descend upon the UK’s capital for one of the world’s largest gatherings of kinky men.

We look forward to welcoming you to Fetish Week London 2024.