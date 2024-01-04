Browse events
Festive season in Milan
Upcoming events
The Same Brothers
Wed, 20 Dec
Legend Club
Milano
€10.30
Omaggio a Montgomery e Smith @ Taste of Jazz
Wed, 20 Dec
Mare Culturale Urbano
Milano
€0.99
Merging Beats release party
Thu, 21 Dec
Legend Club
Milano
€9.78
The Bluebeaters
Thu, 21 Dec
ARCI Bellezza
Milano
€13.80
INVERNO Stasis Release Show
Fri, 22 Dec
Legend Club
Milano
€13
SoloMacello XMas: Bologna Violenta + La Furnasetta
Fri, 22 Dec
ARCI Bellezza
Milano
€13.80
FACCESTAMAGIA - Uno spettacolo che mi vedrei
Fri, 22 Dec
APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Milano
€17.25
Orchestrina di Molto Agevole _ Concerto di Natale
Sat, 23 Dec
ARCI Bellezza
Milano
€11.50
Karaoke Bellezza: X-Mas Party w/ Disco Pianobar
Sat, 23 Dec
ARCI Bellezza
Milano
€10
90 Wonderland | 15th Years Celebration Tour
Sat, 23 Dec
Magazzini Generali.
Milano
€16.50
Good Guys presenta: The Pit
Thu, 28 Dec
Legend Club
Milano
€10
Khaled Levy Sings Chet Baker
Fri, 29 Dec
ARCI Bellezza
Milano
€11.50
Capodanno a New York
Sun, 31 Dec
Magazzini Generali.
Milano
€32.25
Drama - Il concerto
Thu, 4 Jan 2024
Legend Club
Milano
€11.50
Fabio Dondelli
Fri, 5 Jan 2024
ARCI Bellezza
Milano
€11.50
Live Album THE WALL Sincrono Film di Alan Parker
Fri, 5 Jan 2024
Legend Club
Milano
€20
Eman
Thu, 11 Jan 2024
ARCI Bellezza
Milano
€14.95
Prog Night
Sun, 14 Jan 2024
Legend Club
Milano
€11.50