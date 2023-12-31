Festive season in London

Upcoming events

Throwback Tuesdays - Every Tuesday at The RoxyTue, 19 Dec
The RoxyLondon
£5
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 20 December, 12:30pmWed, 20 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £44.91
Harry Ashworth Trio (1st House)Wed, 20 Dec
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £10
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 20 December, 7pmWed, 20 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £56.24
The Next Drag Superstar presents: IT’S CHRISTMAS, CAROL!Wed, 20 Dec
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
£11
HALFNUMBWed, 20 Dec
Hop KingdomLondon
Free
Jazz2Rocksteady at Ninety OneWed, 20 Dec
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From Free
Noel McKoy Tribute CelebrationsWed, 20 Dec
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £12.50
Loose EndsWed, 20 Dec
The Jazz CafeLondon
£29.15
£4 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town Wed, 20 Dec
The Camden EyeLondon
From £4
Humane The Moon / Heavy Wild / RevolverinesWed, 20 Dec
Two PalmsLondon
Free
Aurie Styla's Christmas CrackUpWed, 20 Dec
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£15.43
DO.OMYOGA 'PASSIVE' PRACTICEWed, 20 Dec
Sound Temple Studio London
£16.50
Sly And The Family Drone + guestsWed, 20 Dec
The VictoriaLondon
£11
Go Love Yourself Live: The Christmas PartyWed, 20 Dec
Bush HallLondon
£19.60
Fenne LilyWed, 20 Dec
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£18.50
WarmduscherWed, 20 Dec
100 ClubLondon
£28.88
Tim Edey’s Celtic ChristmasWed, 20 Dec
Kings Place (Hall Two)London
£20.35
Civilistjävel! + Princess Diana of WalesWed, 20 Dec
IKLECTIKLondon
£12
Harry Ashworth Trio (2nd House)Wed, 20 Dec
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £10
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 21 December, 12:30pmThu, 21 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £44.91
Arran Kent's Yuletide Party (1st House)Thu, 21 Dec
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £10
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 21 December, 7pmThu, 21 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £56.24
GospelokeThu, 21 Dec
Amazing GraceLondon
Free
Tarmac ft Punching SwansThu, 21 Dec
BlondiesLondon
£7
Out of OfficeThu, 21 Dec
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
Mesadorm's Xmas SingalongThu, 21 Dec
Round ChapelLondon
From £16.50
YELLOW XMAS 2023Thu, 21 Dec
The Bill MurrayLondon
£12.47
Gavin & Stacey Pub Quiz - BrixtonThu, 21 Dec
Market HouseLondon
£7.14
LIVE JAZZ JAM W/ STRATOS // EVERY THURSDAYThu, 21 Dec
GrowLondon
£6.12
TUSKMASS ft. Tuskar + moreThu, 21 Dec
The Black HeartLondon
£14
Silent Sofa Cinema Club - Die HardThu, 21 Dec
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
From £5
Brutallixmas '23Thu, 21 Dec
Sebright ArmsLondon
From £5
House of Burlesque SnowBall Thu, 21 Dec
The Hippodrome CasinoLondon
From £18.50
The Rifles: Christmas ShowThu, 21 Dec
LafayetteLondon
£32.42
TwinnieThu, 21 Dec
Bush HallLondon
£20.16
Loose EndsThu, 21 Dec
The Jazz CafeLondon
£31.15
Prima Doña CabaretThu, 21 Dec
DoñaLondon
From £13.99
The SweetThu, 21 Dec
Islington Assembly HallLondon
From £34.80
Wineson + Special GuestsThu, 21 Dec
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free
Dog + House ArrestThu, 21 Dec
The George TavernLondon
£6
Fenne LilyThu, 21 Dec
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£18.50
Head Technician + Helen Anahita WilsonThu, 21 Dec
IKLECTIKLondon
£12
Arran Kent's Yuletide Party (2nd House)Thu, 21 Dec
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £10
Non Stop Pop - Every ThursdayThu, 21 Dec
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
Free
Brick Lane Balearia With Megan LeoThu, 21 Dec
Café 1001London
Free
RnB ThursdaysThu, 21 Dec
Prince of PeckhamLondon
Free
Silent Sofa Cinema Club - GremlinsThu, 21 Dec
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
From £5
Insomnia London | House, Techno, DnBThu, 21 Dec
Corsica StudiosLondon
£4
The George Tavern Karaoke (Free Entry)Thu, 21 Dec
The George TavernLondon
Free
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 22 December, 12:30pmFri, 22 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £44.91
Liam Stevens Trio (1st House)Fri, 22 Dec
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £10
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 22 December, 7pmFri, 22 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £56.24
The Lord Of The Rings QuizFri, 22 Dec
Brixton JammLondon
£6.12
Doña presents : KatalyssstFri, 22 Dec
DoñaLondon
Free
HEAVEN: 90s + 00's Classic House & TranceFri, 22 Dec
Night TalesLondon
From £6.50
SOULFUEL: House, Disco, Funk & SoulFri, 22 Dec
Night Tales LoftLondon
From £4.50
GRAPHIC NATUREFri, 22 Dec
The UnderworldLondon
£18.06
The Beat feat. Ranking JnrFri, 22 Dec
New Cross InnLondon
£25.85
Nathan Cassidy: International Man of MestoryFri, 22 Dec
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£6
The Ultimate US Office QuizFri, 22 Dec
Market HouseLondon
£6.12
The OriginalsFri, 22 Dec
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £33.66
AqualineFri, 22 Dec
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
Tapesmas w/ Mr James & TiltFri, 22 Dec
Café 1001London
Free
The Boat Show Comedy Club Christmas SpecialFri, 22 Dec
The Tattershall CastleLondon
£22.60
House of Burlesque SnowBall Fri, 22 Dec
The Hippodrome CasinoLondon
From £18.50
30 Years of Midnight MaraudersFri, 22 Dec
The Jazz CafeLondon
£14.85
Swiftogeddon: The Taylor Swift Club NightFri, 22 Dec
Between The BridgesLondon
£20.95
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseFri, 22 Dec
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Fenne LilyFri, 22 Dec
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£18.50
21Soho Presents...Christmas Special!Fri, 22 Dec
21SohoLondon
£16.95
A WAPPY Christmas Fri, 22 Dec
The Old Queens HeadLondon
£5
Long Live The George - Ben Miles and Toby Jones DJ + StepbrotherFri, 22 Dec
The George TavernLondon
£6.50
Liam Stevens Trio (2nd House)Fri, 22 Dec
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £10
The Rat Pack Stand-up ComedyFri, 22 Dec
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£11.50
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til LateFri, 22 Dec
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £5
Camden Got SoulFri, 22 Dec
The Blues Kitchen CamdenLondon
From £5
Shoreditch Got SoulFri, 22 Dec
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £5
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every FridayFri, 22 Dec
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £3.30
THE OLD QUEEN'S TURN UPFri, 22 Dec
The Old Queens HeadLondon
£6
Kaptin Barrett - All Night Long: A Winter Solstice Special Fri, 22 Dec
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
£5
Plastician x Meltout x Mas Que NadaFri, 22 Dec
Queen of the South London
£6
The Get DownFri, 22 Dec
The Book ClubLondon
From £3.30
Pete & Bas xmas editionFri, 22 Dec
The Fox & FirkinLondon
£16.50
Viral NightsFri, 22 Dec
The Three CompassesLondon
Free
LiTMASFri, 22 Dec
The Lower ThirdLondon
£6.12
Insomnia Meets Bruk Off Yah BackFri, 22 Dec
ScalaLondon
£11.22
Deviation Xmas BallFri, 22 Dec
Ministry Of SoundLondon
From £17
Jordss presents JourneyssFri, 22 Dec
PhonoxLondon
From £11.22
So Fresh So Clean - 10 Years StrongFri, 22 Dec
Village UndergroundLondon
From £7
Donavan's Yard: Very Special GuestsFri, 22 Dec
KOKOLondon
From £14.47
10 Years Of 24hr Garage Girls : LondonFri, 22 Dec
XOYOLondon
From £10.25
Paradise KaraokeFri, 22 Dec
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
Disco-Paths Club Night Italo-Disco Xmas SpecialFri, 22 Dec
Paper Dress VintageLondon
Free
fabric x Rinse XmasFri, 22 Dec
fabricLondon
From £19.80
Shameless Y2K Hits <3Fri, 22 Dec
OsloLondon
From Free
Viral NightsFri, 22 Dec
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Sunil Sharpe, Wata IgarashiFri, 22 Dec
The Pickle FactoryLondon
From £16.99
Joel Corry (4 Hour Extended Set), HyzteriaFri, 22 Dec
EggLondon
From £22
White Heat ClubFri, 22 Dec
The LexingtonLondon
From Free
Blackout ClubFri, 22 Dec
The UnderworldLondon
£8
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 23 December, 12:30pmSat, 23 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £44.91
Dance On Arrival - Jingle Bells BallSat, 23 Dec
93 Feet EastLondon
From £12.98
16+ Drum and Bass XMas PartySat, 23 Dec
ScalaLondon
From £28.05
Paraiso Disco: House. Disco. Classics Sat, 23 Dec
Night TalesLondon
From £6.50
Ruf Dug (All Night Long)Sat, 23 Dec
Night Tales LoftLondon
From £4.50
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 23 December, 7pmSat, 23 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £56.24
Christmas Disco Fiesta: A Disco Lovers ParadiseSat, 23 Dec
Brixton JammLondon
£6.60
1001 x Mission LondonSat, 23 Dec
Cafe 1001London
Free
Firepit Collective - Winter Solstice Party 2023Sat, 23 Dec
New Cross InnLondon
£11
That's Drag Bingo Show: Festive SpecialSat, 23 Dec
Brixton JammLondon
£16.50
House of Burlesque Speakeasy Sat, 23 Dec
Sway BarLondon
From £20.35
ABBA BINGO: THE WINNER TAKES IT ALLSat, 23 Dec
Market HouseLondon
£8.67
The Night Before Christmas: A Brass BonanzaSat, 23 Dec
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £10
Christmas PartySat, 23 Dec
Hoxton UnderbellyLondon
£23
House of Burlesque SnowBall Sat, 23 Dec
The Hippodrome CasinoLondon
From £18.50
La La Land: The Orchestral SoundtrackSat, 23 Dec
The Jazz CafeLondon
£16.50
Christmas Party Barn DanceSat, 23 Dec
The Round ChapelLondon
From £10
Jesus JonesSat, 23 Dec
100 ClubLondon
£28
All The Jingle LadiesSat, 23 Dec
The Old Queens HeadLondon
£5
Queen's Xmas Pop Party - Free TicketsSat, 23 Dec
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
Free
The Night Before Christmas - A Gospel Service 🎄Sat, 23 Dec
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £8
338 Christmas Special / Roger Sanchez Extended SetSat, 23 Dec
Studio 338London
From £11.22
Live Music + DJs 'til lateSat, 23 Dec
The Blues Kitchen CamdenLondon
From £8
Brixton Got SoulSat, 23 Dec
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £8
Live bands + DJs 'til lateSat, 23 Dec
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £8
White Devil DiscoSat, 23 Dec
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£11
POUR IT UPSat, 23 Dec
The Old Queens HeadLondon
£8
BPM Music CollectiveSat, 23 Dec
The Book ClubLondon
From £5.50
CultureSat, 23 Dec
Prince of PeckhamLondon
£8
SOMMASat, 23 Dec
PhonoxLondon
£5.50
Faded - Christmas Turn UpSat, 23 Dec
The CamdenLondon
£13.50
Danilo Plessow (MCDE): Christmas PartySat, 23 Dec
PhonoxLondon
£5.50
Viva La Vita’s Winter Wonderland Sat, 23 Dec
Village UndergroundLondon
From £16.73
Hunee b2b AntalSat, 23 Dec
KOKOLondon
From £18.42
Soichi Terada (Live)Sat, 23 Dec
The Jazz CafeLondon
From £16.50
Soul City: House & Disco All Night LongSat, 23 Dec
The Jazz CafeLondon
From £5.50
Amplify and Friends London Xmas PartySat, 23 Dec
ScalaLondon
£16.83
VIVA Reggaeton - Christmas PaybackSat, 23 Dec
Fire & LightboxLondon
From Free
Imaginarium x XXXXmasSat, 23 Dec
UnionLondon
£31
Back 2 Back Sessions: Christmas SessionsSat, 23 Dec
EggLondon
£5.50
Comedy Down The Road Sun, 24 Dec
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Soho Comedy FactorySun, 24 Dec
The Blue PostsLondon
£6.18
RnB & Slow Jams - The Slow Jam SoiréeTue, 26 Dec
Proud EmbankmentLondon
From £36
25 Years of the Miseducation of Lauryn HillTue, 26 Dec
The Jazz CafeLondon
£22
Channel One Sound System Boxing Day SpecialTue, 26 Dec
Village UndergroundLondon
£23.46
POETIC FUNKTue, 26 Dec
The Ton of BrixLondon
£10.50
Ooberfuse, Hibari and more (mad line-up!)Tue, 26 Dec
Windmill BrixtonLondon
Free
Pool CompetitionTue, 26 Dec
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
Old School RnB Winter FestivalTue, 26 Dec
Studio 338London
From £11.50
Bashment vs SocaTue, 26 Dec
ScalaLondon
£11.22
Sneak Boxing Day RaveTue, 26 Dec
XOYOLondon
£5.50
Boxing Day SpecialTue, 26 Dec
EggLondon
From Free
FLUID presents BOXING DAY SPECIALTue, 26 Dec
E1 London
£15.71
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 27 December, 12:30pmWed, 27 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £56.24
DLT FriendsmasWed, 27 Dec
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £25
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 27 December, 7pmWed, 27 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £67.57
Creedence Clearwater ReviewWed, 27 Dec
New Cross InnLondon
£16.50
TEARS FOR BEERS x LDNWed, 27 Dec
Undisclosed Location, LondonLondon
£15
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 28 December, 12:30pmThu, 28 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £56.24
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 28 December, 7pmThu, 28 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £67.57
The Total Who ShowThu, 28 Dec
New Cross InnLondon
£11
Suchandrika Chakrabarti: Doomscrolling (WIP)Thu, 28 Dec
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£6.50
Truthpaste, Family Stereo, Mussel SpasmThu, 28 Dec
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£5
RnB ThursdaysThu, 28 Dec
Prince of PeckhamLondon
Free
All Black London - Biggest All Black Dressed Theme PartyThu, 28 Dec
ScalaLondon
From £11.22
The George Tavern Karaoke (Free Entry)Thu, 28 Dec
The George TavernLondon
Free
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 29 December, 12:30pmFri, 29 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £56.24
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 29 December, 7pmFri, 29 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £67.57
Night Tales Biggest Free Party Of The Year!Fri, 29 Dec
Night TalesLondon
From Free
Dookie vs Blinked 182Fri, 29 Dec
New Cross InnLondon
£11
Axel Blake's Krazy KlubFri, 29 Dec
Indigo at The O2London
From £33.08
Nathan Cassidy: The Spine That Shagged MeFri, 29 Dec
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£6
MAREZINE New Years Pres: Red Ivory, Luvcat + moreFri, 29 Dec
The George TavernLondon
£6.50
Angel Comedy Fridays @ 7pmFri, 29 Dec
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £9.50
The Goa ExpressFri, 29 Dec
The LexingtonLondon
£13.20
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every FridayFri, 29 Dec
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £3.30
LIVE: A Party Dedicated to DrakeFri, 29 Dec
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £5
The Rat Pack Stand-up ComedyFri, 29 Dec
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£11.50
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til LateFri, 29 Dec
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £5
Camden Got SoulFri, 29 Dec
The Blues Kitchen CamdenLondon
From £5
Shoreditch Got SoulFri, 29 Dec
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £5
THE OLD QUEEN'S TURN UPFri, 29 Dec
The Old Queens HeadLondon
£6
Blue Flame Band + Hot Take Fri, 29 Dec
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
From Free
The Get DownFri, 29 Dec
The Book ClubLondon
From £3.30
Angel Comedy Fridays @ 9pmFri, 29 Dec
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £9.50
Project LoudFri, 29 Dec
The VictoriaLondon
£16.50
Fuzion - Drum n Bass & JungleFri, 29 Dec
Ministry Of SoundLondon
From £11
Grooverider... 25 Years Of The Prototype YearsFri, 29 Dec
XOYOLondon
From £13
Marco CarolaFri, 29 Dec
KOKOLondon
From £82.27
DJ ALIGATORFri, 29 Dec
ScalaLondon
£33.66
Paradise KaraokeFri, 29 Dec
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
House, Hip Hop and Tech HouseFri, 29 Dec
EggLondon
From Free
livwutang All Night LongFri, 29 Dec
The Pickle FactoryLondon
From £16.99
White Heat ClubFri, 29 Dec
The LexingtonLondon
From Free
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 30 December, 12:30pmSat, 30 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £56.24
Chapter 161 - UNBOXING VI and A MOVIESat, 30 Dec
Electric BallroomLondon
From £25.14
RECESS (25+) Sat, 30 Dec
Boxpark WembleyLondon
£27.54
Benediction: 2010's Deep & Tech House ClassicsSat, 30 Dec
Night TalesLondon
From £6.50
NT's Loft NYEE Party Sat, 30 Dec
Night Tales LoftLondon
From £4.50
ABBA vs Fleetwood Mac Disco PartySat, 30 Dec
Brixton JammLondon
£8.80
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 30 December, 7:30pmSat, 30 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £67.57
Peter And The Test Tube BabiesSat, 30 Dec
New Cross InnLondon
£14.30
That's Drag Bingo Show: Festive SpecialSat, 30 Dec
Brixton JammLondon
£16.50
House of Burlesque Speakeasy Sat, 30 Dec
Sway BarLondon
From £20.35
The Legacy of Fela KutiSat, 30 Dec
The Jazz CafeLondon
£13.75
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseSat, 30 Dec
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Molotov JukeboxSat, 30 Dec
100 ClubLondon
£22.40
JMG X PASSIONFRUITSat, 30 Dec
DoñaLondon
From Free
The UtopiatesSat, 30 Dec
The FinsburyLondon
Free
Come Together: A Night Celebrating The BeatlesSat, 30 Dec
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
£8
Arctic Monkeys: Performed Live By A 10-Piece Brass BandSat, 30 Dec
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
£15
Arisezon presents: Aba Shanti-I New Year’s PartySat, 30 Dec
EartHLondon
From £12.24
Live Music + DJs 'til lateSat, 30 Dec
The Blues Kitchen CamdenLondon
From £8
Live bands + DJs 'til lateSat, 30 Dec
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £8
POUR IT UPSat, 30 Dec
The Old Queens HeadLondon
£8
Waterfalls: Hip Hop/R&B PartySat, 30 Dec
The Book ClubLondon
From £5.50
TG NNYESat, 30 Dec
Ministry Of SoundLondon
From £37.03
CultureSat, 30 Dec
Prince of PeckhamLondon
£8
Poetic Funk Christmas EditionSat, 30 Dec
The Fox & FirkinLondon
£8.50
Soul Session - Eve Before The EveSat, 30 Dec
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £22.44
Lovebirds + Hot Toddy Sat, 30 Dec
MetropolisLondon
From £6.12
Patrick Nazemi Anti NYE PartySat, 30 Dec
XOYOLondon
From £7.50
Drake Night at XOYO!Sat, 30 Dec
XOYOLondon
From £11.50
Denis Sulta (All Night Long)Sat, 30 Dec
PhonoxLondon
£16.50
Chaos in the CBD & FriendsSat, 30 Dec
KOKOLondon
From £14.47
Face Down - Pop Punk, Metal, Emo Night LondonSat, 30 Dec
ScalaLondon
£9.99
Gilles Peterson (All Night Long)Sat, 30 Dec
The Jazz CafeLondon
From £16.50
House and Techno All Night LongSat, 30 Dec
EggLondon
From Free
CHAPTER 10 NYE(E)Sat, 30 Dec
Colour FactoryLondon
From £12.50
Insomnia London | House, TechnoSat, 30 Dec
Corsica StudiosLondon
£6
Pop Never Dies!Sat, 30 Dec
The LexingtonLondon
£6
Family Disco: NYE SpecialSun, 31 Dec
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £6.50
Release : New Years Eve Mini-FestivalSun, 31 Dec
Studio 338London
£56.10
Paraiso Day + Night Disco: The Biggest NYE DiscoSun, 31 Dec
Night TalesLondon
From £6.50
Jamie Lenman - New Years Rockin' Eve | LondonSun, 31 Dec
Signature Brew Blackhorse RoadLondon
£49.12
SOULFUEL NYE: House, Disco, Funk & SoulSun, 31 Dec
Night Tales LoftLondon
From £6.50
Guns 2 RosesSun, 31 Dec
New Cross InnLondon
£16.50
Amazing Grace Presents: All-Inclusive NYE PartySun, 31 Dec
Amazing GraceLondon
£22.44
DLT NYESun, 31 Dec
Boxpark CroydonLondon
From £28.33
Ibiza Anthems x Soul Serious All In White PartySun, 31 Dec
Colours HoxtonLondon
From £22.60
The Rat Pack Stand-up Comedy NYE Special!Sun, 31 Dec
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£17
Comedy Down The Road Sun, 31 Dec
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
FOREVERLAND NYESun, 31 Dec
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £22.44
Social NYE: ? (?) Sun, 31 Dec
The SocialLondon
£27.50
Noir: N Y E at 93 ft Shonky, Dimmish + MadvillaSun, 31 Dec
93 Feet EastLondon
£28.50
NYE House Party Sun, 31 Dec
Indigo at The O2London
From £26.06
MOS: NYE - DJ EZ, Redlight + moreSun, 31 Dec
Ministry Of SoundLondon
From £33.90
Last Nite Of 2023 / NYE Indie Club NiteSun, 31 Dec
Strongroom BarLondon
£6
Hey Ya!: 90s/00s/Now NYE PartySun, 31 Dec
The Book ClubLondon
From £11
Strictly Bangers NYESun, 31 Dec
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £16.50
NYE at THE OLD QUEENS HEADSun, 31 Dec
The Old Queens HeadLondon
From £22
New Year's EveSun, 31 Dec
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £22
New Years Eve Sun, 31 Dec
The Blues Kitchen CamdenLondon
From £22
New Years EveSun, 31 Dec
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £22
Cafe Mambo Ibiza Classics New Years Eve in LondonSun, 31 Dec
LDN EASTLondon
From £20.34
House Passion X Be Free New Years 10 Hour SpecialSun, 31 Dec
ScalaLondon
From £18.52
NYE Party: Now That's What I Call 1993 31 Dec 2023 - 2 Jan 2024
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £22.04
NYE: Back 2 Old School RaveSun, 31 Dec
The Fox & FirkinLondon
£16.50
Age Against The Machine NYE PartySun, 31 Dec
DingwallsLondon
£19.80
Culture NYE: The Renaissance Sun, 31 Dec
Prince of PeckhamLondon
£11.50
Amapiano X Afrobeats NYE Party (Shoreditch)Sun, 31 Dec
Big ChillLondon
£17
Camden Rocks New Year's Eve BonanzaSun, 31 Dec
The UnderworldLondon
£22
Romesh Ranganathan's: Hip Hop Saved My NYE!Sun, 31 Dec
O2 Academy IslingtonLondon
From £23.10
Lover's Rock (Reggae Classics) New Year's EveSun, 31 Dec
The Joiner on WorshipLondon
£13.75
Hunbelievable New Year's EveSun, 31 Dec
Two PalmsLondon
From £6
Ritual NYE Mansion PartySun, 31 Dec
25 Paul StreetLondon
£22.60
Shameless - NYE Millenium PartySun, 31 Dec
OsloLondon
From £5.50
Hip-Hop vs RnB - New Years EveSun, 31 Dec
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
From £33
Pop Never Dies! New Year's Eve Party!Sun, 31 Dec
The Waiting RoomLondon
£10
NYE in Decimo with Soul II Soul Sun, 31 Dec
The Standard, LondonLondon
£84.75
New Year's Eve at The Jazz CafeSun, 31 Dec
The Jazz CafeLondon
From £16.50
NYE 23: A Disco OdysseySun, 31 Dec
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
From £16.53
ROAST - NEW YEAR'S EVESun, 31 Dec
ElectrowerkzLondon
From £35
Nye 2024 / AltégoSun, 31 Dec
EggLondon
From £33
New Years Eve: Moxie + Special Guest Sun, 31 Dec
PhonoxLondon
From £27.50
NYE Rock and Roll Circus PartySun, 31 Dec
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£23.50
Viva Pop - NYE 2023Sun, 31 Dec
LightboxLondon
From £16.50
Viva Reggaeton NYE 2023Sun, 31 Dec
Fire & LightboxLondon
From £16.50
Up On The Roof NYE with Norman Jay MBESun, 31 Dec
The Prince of Wales (Brixton)London
£22.50
White Heat NYE PartySun, 31 Dec
The LexingtonLondon
From £15
Cirque Du Soul: London // New Years Eve // Sammy Virji + Flowdan + more tbaSun, 31 Dec
TroxyLondon
£62
Scared To Dance: New Year's EveSun, 31 Dec
The VictoriaLondon
£15.40
Night Pubbin' NYESun, 31 Dec
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
FADED - New Year's EveSun, 31 Dec
229London
From £25
Butch, Please! New Year New ButchSun, 31 Dec
The Clapham GrandLondon
£34.68
Faded presents Refresh NYESun, 31 Dec
The CamdenLondon
£24.99
Reggaeton Party NYE 2024Sun, 31 Dec
Big Chill HouseLondon
£17
Brick Lane NYE Block PartySun, 31 Dec
Cafe 1001London
£13.20
Love Come Down NYESun, 31 Dec
Low Profile StudiosLondon
From £11.30
Deptford Northern Soul Club: NYESun, 31 Dec
The GarageLondon
From £15.40
BEYOND New Years Eve Special Sun, 31 Dec
Fire Night Club VauxhallLondon
From £22
E1 X Percolate NYE : Job Jobse, Midland, Leon Vynehall, Young Marco & moreSun, 31 Dec
E1 London
From £28.05
KOKO NYE: Horse Meat Disco & Special GuestsSun, 31 Dec
KOKOLondon
From £31.42
NYE: Gerd JansonSun, 31 Dec
Village UndergroundLondon
From £25.50
Dancing In The Dark - NYE Special Sun, 31 Dec
MOTH ClubLondon
£22
E1 6th Birthday: 999999999, DVS1 & MARRØN Mon, 1 Jan 2024
E1 London
£33
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 1 January, 12:30pmMon, 1 Jan 2024
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £67.57
EASTENDERZ NEW YEARS DAYMon, 1 Jan 2024
HERE at OuternetLondon
£69.36
RECESSMon, 1 Jan 2024
Boxpark CroydonLondon
£22.65
One Mic Stand (RnB & Slow Jams - Karaoke Edition)Mon, 1 Jan 2024
The Jazz CafeLondon
£30.50
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 1 January, 7pmMon, 1 Jan 2024
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £73.24
London Rocks: New Years Day PartyMon, 1 Jan 2024
ScalaLondon
From £11.22
Bounce House: TuesdayTue, 2 Jan 2024
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £7
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 2 January, 7:30pmTue, 2 Jan 2024
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £78.90
The Pub QuizTue, 2 Jan 2024
The Old Queens HeadLondon
From £5
Pool CompetitionTue, 2 Jan 2024
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
Throwback Tuesdays - Every Tuesday at The RoxyTue, 2 Jan 2024
The RoxyLondon
£5
Bounce House: WednesdayWed, 3 Jan 2024
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £7
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 Final - 3 January, 8pmWed, 3 Jan 2024
Alexandra PalaceLondon
From £84.57
Amy Winehouse - Frank 20th AnniversaryWed, 3 Jan 2024
The Jazz CafeLondon
£22
Bounce House: ThursdayThu, 4 Jan 2024
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £7
Peep Show Quiz with Big Mad AndyThu, 4 Jan 2024
Brixton JammLondon
£5.50
Joseph Parsons: Rebirth (WIP)Thu, 4 Jan 2024
The Bill MurrayLondon
£8
TGT presents: Cardboard / Hyperdense / Nov LT / RampressureThu, 4 Jan 2024
The George TavernLondon
£5
Alexander O’NealThu, 4 Jan 2024
The Jazz CafeLondon
£38.50
January Blues Festival - The Animals Thu, 4 Jan 2024
The ForgeLondon
£33
RnB ThursdaysThu, 4 Jan 2024
Prince of PeckhamLondon
Free
The George Tavern Karaoke (Free Entry)Thu, 4 Jan 2024
The George TavernLondon
Free
Bounce House: FridayFri, 5 Jan 2024
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £7
Frazer Ray, Jay Carder & SkepticFri, 5 Jan 2024
Night Tales LoftLondon
From £4.50
Dam Swindle & Ella KnightFri, 5 Jan 2024
Night TalesLondon
From £6.50
Sham 69 (V - Whitewood)Fri, 5 Jan 2024
New Cross InnLondon
£13.20
Morning Wood + Tooth New Year ShowFri, 5 Jan 2024
The George TavernLondon
£5
January Blues Festival - The Dirt Road Band Fri, 5 Jan 2024
The ForgeLondon
£22
Alexander O’NealFri, 5 Jan 2024
The Jazz CafeLondon
£40.50
SPRINTS: Live + SigningFri, 5 Jan 2024
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £14.44
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every FridayFri, 5 Jan 2024
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £3.30
Bread ForeverFri, 5 Jan 2024
The FinsburyLondon
Free
Testify: Gospel Choir perform Frank OceanFri, 5 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £5
Bowie's Birthday Bash! Let's DanceFri, 5 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen CamdenLondon
£5
DJ Yoda - Exclusive Hip-Hop VS Soul SetFri, 5 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £5
Paper Dress 80's ClubFri, 5 Jan 2024
Paper Dress VintageLondon
Free
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til LateFri, 5 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £5
Camden Got SoulFri, 5 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen CamdenLondon
£5
Shoreditch Got SoulFri, 5 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £5
THE OLD QUEEN'S TURN UPFri, 5 Jan 2024
The Old Queens HeadLondon
£6
Multiverse RumbleFri, 5 Jan 2024
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £22.44
The Rat Pack Stand-up ComedyFri, 5 Jan 2024
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£11.50
The Get DownFri, 5 Jan 2024
The Book ClubLondon
From £3.30
DJ HypeFri, 5 Jan 2024
The Fox & FirkinLondon
£16.50
00s vs 90sFri, 5 Jan 2024
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
£6.12
Kool FM : The Residency (Week 1)Fri, 5 Jan 2024
XOYOLondon
From £13
Romare: 4 Fridays in JanuaryFri, 5 Jan 2024
PhonoxLondon
From £7.50
Vibración Tropical with El BúhoFri, 5 Jan 2024
The Jazz CafeLondon
From £16.50
Paradise KaraokeFri, 5 Jan 2024
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
Adiós: an actual soirée with "music"Fri, 5 Jan 2024
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
£1.50
Warmer People x Dure VieFri, 5 Jan 2024
fabricLondon
From £19.80
White Heat ClubFri, 5 Jan 2024
The LexingtonLondon
From Free
AM After HoursSat, 6 Jan 2024
ProtocolLondon
Free
Jewellery Making WorkshopSat, 6 Jan 2024
Thames-side Studio Educational SpaceLondon
£49.12
Neon Naked Life Drawing in Angel!Sat, 6 Jan 2024
The Old Queens HeadLondon
From £18.50
Alex Kealy: The Fear (WIP)Sat, 6 Jan 2024
The Bill MurrayLondon
£8
Shed Seven: Stripped Back (4pm Doors)Sat, 6 Jan 2024
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £14.44
Maurice Fulton (All Night Long)Sat, 6 Jan 2024
Night Tales LoftLondon
From £4.50
Millwall JewSat, 6 Jan 2024
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£8.67
SOLAR: House. Minimal. Edits.Sat, 6 Jan 2024
Night TalesLondon
From £6.50
Ten Years Too Late (00's Emo Tribute)Sat, 6 Jan 2024
New Cross InnLondon
£13.75
Labyrinth Movie Night and Bowie Disco!Sat, 6 Jan 2024
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £12.24
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 6 Jan 2024
Brixton JammLondon
£19.25
91 Presents: SuedeJazz CollectiveSat, 6 Jan 2024
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From £6.74
Alexander O’NealSat, 6 Jan 2024
The Jazz CafeLondon
£40.50
Shed Seven: Stripped Back + SigningSat, 6 Jan 2024
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £14.44
January Blues Festival-Jo HarmanSat, 6 Jan 2024
The ForgeLondon
£22
Saturday Night ComedySat, 6 Jan 2024
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£12.24
Bruno's Big Birthday BashSat, 6 Jan 2024
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£7.14
Kipp Boucher & The Current Fantasy, New Gaze, Ain'tSat, 6 Jan 2024
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£8.50
Special Guest + Pem + Bert Ussher - TIBSat, 6 Jan 2024
The FinsburyLondon
Free
Live Music + DJs 'til lateSat, 6 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen CamdenLondon
From £8
Brixton Got SoulSat, 6 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £8
Live bands + DJs 'til lateSat, 6 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £8
POUR IT UPSat, 6 Jan 2024
The Old Queens HeadLondon
£8
Arab ChristmasSat, 6 Jan 2024
Grand JunctionLondon
£20.20
Tisco NightsSat, 6 Jan 2024
Strongroom BarLondon
£6
Club House: A Night of Soulful House Sat, 6 Jan 2024
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
£6.50
CultureSat, 6 Jan 2024
Prince of PeckhamLondon
£8
Mungo's Hi FiSat, 6 Jan 2024
The Fox & FirkinLondon
£19.99
Housewarming, A Lynx Affair: The January SalesSat, 6 Jan 2024
ScalaLondon
From £16.83
Lobsta B, Donnay Soldier, alterum Sat, 6 Jan 2024
PhonoxLondon
From £7.50
Poppin' Off: a 90s nightSat, 6 Jan 2024
The LexingtonLondon
£6
Dance Yrself Clean: Post Punk, Synthpop, New WaveSat, 6 Jan 2024
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
From £6
Beyond MidnightSat, 6 Jan 2024
Fire Night Club VauxhallLondon
From Free
Feeling Gloomy - David Bowie SpecialSun, 7 Jan 2024
The PhoenixLondon
£8.16
Stand Up Beginner's CourseSun, 7 Jan 2024
The Bill MurrayLondon
£295
Troxy Wurlitzer LIVE ft. Robert WolfeSun, 7 Jan 2024
TroxyLondon
From Free
Pottervision Sun, 7 Jan 2024
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £13.60
Cuban SundaysSun, 7 Jan 2024
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
From £11.22
Marc Jennings: Away From HereSun, 7 Jan 2024
The Bill MurrayLondon
£10.50
Sarabanda's Cuban Jam Session Sun, 7 Jan 2024
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
Free
Comedy Down The Road Sun, 7 Jan 2024
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
A Brief History of King TubbySun, 7 Jan 2024
The Jazz CafeLondon
£16.50
Absurdocles: The Improvised Greek TragedySun, 7 Jan 2024
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£10
January Blues Festival: Billy Walton BandSun, 7 Jan 2024
The ForgeLondon
£22
The Rat Pack Stand-up Comedy AngelSun, 7 Jan 2024
The RegentLondon
£6
Celya AB: (WIP) And Then The Date and Time Sun, 7 Jan 2024
The Bill MurrayLondon
£8
BIGONE, DOHANSE, DIVE: THE DIAL MUSICSun, 7 Jan 2024
The GarageLondon
From £22.44
Sarah Roberts: Silkworm (WIP)Mon, 8 Jan 2024
The Bill MurrayLondon
£8
Parts & Spares // Dan Pye Mon, 8 Jan 2024
Next Door RecordsLondon
£5
New Music Mondays 2024. Free entry!Mon, 8 Jan 2024
Windmill BrixtonLondon
Free
GIRL INTERUPTED Mon, 8 Jan 2024
Farr's DalstonLondon
From £5