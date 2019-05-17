Festivals 2024

DESERTFEST 2024 (Weekend Tickets)17 May - 19 May
Various Venues, CamdenLondon
From £162.69
Project 6 Festival / Rinse 30th Anniversary 2024Fri, 24 May
Brockwell ParkLondon
From £50.85
Wide Awake 2024Sat, 25 May
Brockwell ParkLondon
From £66.76
Portals Festival 202425 May - 26 May
EartHLondon
From £55
Cross The Tracks 2024Sun, 26 May
Brockwell ParkLondon
From £78.54
City Splash 2024Mon, 27 May
Brockwell ParkLondon
From £65.45
The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash - Three Day Pass14 Jun - 16 Jun
SeatGeek StadiumChicago
From $385
Monuments & Melodies FestivalSat, 22 Jun
Rough Trade NottinghamNottingham
£10.50
Battersea Jazz Festival Opening Night: The Hugo Jennings Big Band Plays the Music of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Oliver!, and the Sound of MusicThu, 4 Jul
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £14.64
Love Supreme 2024 – Weekend Tickets5 Jul - 7 Jul
Glynde PlaceBrighton
From £178.40
Olivia Dean at Love Supreme 2024Sat, 6 Jul
Glynde PlaceBrighton
£88.64
Big Smoke FestivalSat, 6 Jul
Crystal Palace ParkLondon
£74.99
Chaka Khan at Love Supreme 2024Sun, 7 Jul
Glynde PlaceBrighton
£88.64
2000trees 2024 - Weekend11 Jul - 14 Jul
Upcote FarmCheltenham
From £20
Kaleidoscope FestivalSat, 13 Jul
Alexandra Palace ParkLondon
From £13.43
Junction 2 Festival 2024 - FridayFri, 26 Jul
Boston Manor ParkLondon
£80.29
Junction 2 Festival 2024 - SaturdaySat, 27 Jul
Boston Manor ParkLondon
£80.29
STRANGE OVERTONES FESTIVALSat, 27 Jul
The Cause at 60 Dock RoadLondon
£38.50
Junction 2 Festival 2024 - SundaySun, 28 Jul
Boston Manor ParkLondon
£80.29
FISHER + Vintage Culture, Purple Disco Machine + more to be announcedFri, 9 Aug
Gunnersbury ParkLondon
£61.15
ArcTanGent 2024 - Weekend15 Aug - 18 Aug
Fernhill FarmBristol
From £20
PEGGY GOU and special guests Mochakk, LSDXOXO, Sally C + HiverSat, 17 Aug
Gunnersbury ParkLondon
£68.07
PJ Harvey, Big Thief, Tirzah + Shida ShahabiSun, 18 Aug
Gunnersbury ParkLondon
£72.68
RALLY 2024Sat, 24 Aug
Southwark ParkLondon
£46.75
Eastern Electrics 2024Sat, 24 Aug
Lee Valley ShowgroundLondon
From £44.83
AMA Fest 2024Sat, 31 Aug
Secret Location in LondonLondon
From £34
Manchester Psych Fest 2024Sat, 31 Aug
Various Venues, ManchesterManchester
From £45.20
Maiden Voyage 2024Sat, 14 Sept
Burgess ParkLondon
From £56.05
III POINTS 202418 Oct - 20 Oct
Mana WynwoodMiami
From $235
January Blues Festival: Dr FeelgoodSun, 5 Jan 2025
229London
£31.73