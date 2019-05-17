Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Festivals 2024
Upcoming events
DESERTFEST 2024 (Weekend Tickets)
17 May - 19 May
Various Venues, Camden
London
From £162.69
Project 6 Festival / Rinse 30th Anniversary 2024
Fri, 24 May
Brockwell Park
London
From £50.85
Wide Awake 2024
Sat, 25 May
Brockwell Park
London
From £66.76
Portals Festival 2024
25 May - 26 May
EartH
London
From £55
Cross The Tracks 2024
Sun, 26 May
Brockwell Park
London
From £78.54
City Splash 2024
Mon, 27 May
Brockwell Park
London
From £65.45
The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash - Three Day Pass
14 Jun - 16 Jun
SeatGeek Stadium
Chicago
From $385
Monuments & Melodies Festival
Sat, 22 Jun
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
£10.50
Battersea Jazz Festival Opening Night: The Hugo Jennings Big Band Plays the Music of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Oliver!, and the Sound of Music
Thu, 4 Jul
The Clapham Grand
London
From £14.64
Love Supreme 2024 – Weekend Tickets
5 Jul - 7 Jul
Glynde Place
Brighton
From £178.40
Olivia Dean at Love Supreme 2024
Sat, 6 Jul
Glynde Place
Brighton
£88.64
Big Smoke Festival
Sat, 6 Jul
Crystal Palace Park
London
£74.99
Chaka Khan at Love Supreme 2024
Sun, 7 Jul
Glynde Place
Brighton
£88.64
2000trees 2024 - Weekend
11 Jul - 14 Jul
Upcote Farm
Cheltenham
From £20
Kaleidoscope Festival
Sat, 13 Jul
Alexandra Palace Park
London
From £13.43
Junction 2 Festival 2024 - Friday
Fri, 26 Jul
Boston Manor Park
London
£80.29
Junction 2 Festival 2024 - Saturday
Sat, 27 Jul
Boston Manor Park
London
£80.29
STRANGE OVERTONES FESTIVAL
Sat, 27 Jul
The Cause at 60 Dock Road
London
£38.50
Junction 2 Festival 2024 - Sunday
Sun, 28 Jul
Boston Manor Park
London
£80.29
FISHER + Vintage Culture, Purple Disco Machine + more to be announced
Fri, 9 Aug
Gunnersbury Park
London
£61.15
ArcTanGent 2024 - Weekend
15 Aug - 18 Aug
Fernhill Farm
Bristol
From £20
PEGGY GOU and special guests Mochakk, LSDXOXO, Sally C + Hiver
Sat, 17 Aug
Gunnersbury Park
London
£68.07
PJ Harvey, Big Thief, Tirzah + Shida Shahabi
Sun, 18 Aug
Gunnersbury Park
London
£72.68
RALLY 2024
Sat, 24 Aug
Southwark Park
London
£46.75
Eastern Electrics 2024
Sat, 24 Aug
Lee Valley Showground
London
From £44.83
AMA Fest 2024
Sat, 31 Aug
Secret Location in London
London
From £34
Manchester Psych Fest 2024
Sat, 31 Aug
Various Venues, Manchester
Manchester
From £45.20
Maiden Voyage 2024
Sat, 14 Sept
Burgess Park
London
From £56.05
III POINTS 2024
18 Oct - 20 Oct
Mana Wynwood
Miami
From $235
January Blues Festival: Dr Feelgood
Sun, 5 Jan 2025
229
London
£31.73