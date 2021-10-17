Events under £5 - London

Planning your next night out? Explore events with tickets under £5 on DICE.

Upcoming events

Strongroom Quiz NightMon, 9 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
From Free
IMMORAL TALES Mon, 9 Oct
The George TavernLondon
From £5
FUNNY GAMESMon, 9 Oct
Farr's DalstonLondon
From £5
House Arrest, Dadfest2020, Painted BirdMon, 9 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
£5
Angel Comedy RAW Mondays (Free)Mon, 9 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Kandy MondaysMon, 9 Oct
The RoxyLondon
£4
Day of The Girl - Industry DayTue, 10 Oct
Google Digital StudiosLondon
Free
Lautier (UK) / Pastel Blank (CAN)Tue, 10 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
Free
MezanmiTue, 10 Oct
The George TavernLondon
£5
P Money x Whiney: Live + SigningTue, 10 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From Free
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!Tue, 10 Oct
The Camden EyeLondon
£3
REALLY GOOD TIME + Memory of Speke + CantyTue, 10 Oct
The SocialLondon
Free
Route 500, Lando Manning, Maximilian, Daisy & thTue, 10 Oct
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£5
Handcuff, Hot Stamp, Sabina HellstromTue, 10 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Tuesdays (Free)Tue, 10 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Noah & the Loners + Sasha Assad + Chit ChatTue, 10 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Pop'd TuesdaysTue, 10 Oct
Zebrano SohoLondon
£4
Sneak RaveTue, 10 Oct
XOYOLondon
£7.50
PATTERNS Weekly Live JazzWed, 11 Oct
Night Tales LoftLondon
From Free
VERSES Poetry Night : 5th Birthday CelebrationWed, 11 Oct
DoñaLondon
Free
Sam Rhodes Comedy Explosion Wed, 11 Oct
Studio 9294London
Free
Abi Jenaé at The Forge Wed, 11 Oct
The Forge at The Lower ThirdLondon
Free
Cafe 1001 x Selextorhood Open DecksWed, 11 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
Seekit Presents: Desound Wed, 11 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
From Free
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town Wed, 11 Oct
The Camden EyeLondon
From £3
Top and Bottom Comedy Wed, 11 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
£3
Angel Comedy RAW Wednesdays (Free)Wed, 11 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
SRF & FRIENDSWed, 11 Oct
Cafe KOKOLondon
Free
So Future presents #FutureLDN 003 Thu, 12 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
GospelokeThu, 12 Oct
Amazing GraceLondon
Free
Bloke / The Daffodils / Last Living Cannibal / LuxJuryThu, 12 Oct
The George TavernLondon
£5
Oslo Social Club - Every ThursdayThu, 12 Oct
OsloLondon
Free
Juju's Presents: Rook RecordsThu, 12 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
Shanghai Baby + MOULD + Very Special GuestsThu, 12 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
Stone Island Presents LondonThu, 12 Oct
RoundhouseLondon
Free
FM#24: Puketiro Superhero / D L R / Emily Izen RowThu, 12 Oct
The OutpostLondon
From Free
URKT EP Release ShowThu, 12 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJsThu, 12 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Thursdays (Free)Thu, 12 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Brick Lane Balearia Joshua MooneyThu, 12 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
Non Stop Pop - Every ThursdayThu, 12 Oct
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
Free
Insomnia London | House, Techno, DnB Thu, 12 Oct
Corsica StudiosLondon
£4
The George Tavern Karaoke (Free Entry)Thu, 12 Oct
The George TavernLondon
Free
NTS Presents: Cold, Jianbo + Madi SaskiaFri, 13 Oct
LaylowLondon
Free
Jackson Homer: Studio 79 EP LaunchFri, 13 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
Toby Corton & FriendsFri, 13 Oct
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From Free
Spotlight SessionsFri, 13 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
£5
Blue Ringed Baby & KisaFri, 13 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseFri, 13 Oct
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Flamingods DJs/Red Ivory/Stingray Fever/LipwormsFri, 13 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
Alexander ValentineFri, 13 Oct
The FinsburyLondon
Free
Pretty TerryFri, 13 Oct
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
Gloop Unit / Bible Club / Fatberg + djsFri, 13 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
Wonderprince / Pem / Charlie ForrestFri, 13 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
The Hilarious Deep Amazing London Comedy Show Fri, 13 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
£5
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every FridayFri, 13 Oct
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £3.30
Linefizzy + SisterFri, 13 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
The Get DownFri, 13 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
From £3.30
GauchoworldFri, 13 Oct
EartHLondon
Free
Pengting Tarantino Presents The Cosmic Disco RodeoFri, 13 Oct
Hand of GloryLondon
Free
NIGHT PUBBINFri, 13 Oct
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
KANGA MOTEMAFri, 13 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Andromeda Disco Club NightFri, 13 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
Free
HunbelievableFri, 13 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
White Heat ClubFri, 13 Oct
The LexingtonLondon
From Free
Shameless Y2K Hits <3Fri, 13 Oct
OsloLondon
From Free
Serenade with Daughters of Frank & FriendsFri, 13 Oct
EartHLondon
Free
AM After Hours Sat, 14 Oct
ProtocolLondon
From Free
Fill A Bag Vintage Sale! Sat, 14 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
Free
1001 Record Fair with RunningCircle RecordsSat, 14 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
Joke JamSat, 14 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
DUSKWAVESSat, 14 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
Free
Hand Habits: Unplugged + SigningSat, 14 Oct
Rough Trade WestLondon
From Free
1001 presents Shokunin, Grace, Aideen RyanSat, 14 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
Numetal KaraokeSat, 14 Oct
The Red LionLondon
£3
Juju's Presents: DJ BlakeySat, 14 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseSat, 14 Oct
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Spanish Night!Sat, 14 Oct
Jungle AcousticLondon
Free
LeknaSat, 14 Oct
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
Pocket SunSat, 14 Oct
The FinsburyLondon
Free
Andrew Ashong and FriendsSat, 14 Oct
The Hoxton - HolbornLondon
Free
Human Resources + Veranda LivSat, 14 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Pit Pony + Special GuestsSat, 14 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
NIGHT PUBBINSat, 14 Oct
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
Isaac Carter (all night long)Sat, 14 Oct
Peckham AudioLondon
From Free
Forever Young!Sat, 14 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
Eclectrik Club NightSat, 14 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
Free
VIVA Reggaeton: Karol G vs Rosalia SpecialSat, 14 Oct
Fire & LightboxLondon
From Free
Beyond MidnightSat, 14 Oct
Fire Night Club VauxhallLondon
From Free
Hackney Brewery & Go East Vintage Flea MarketSun, 15 Oct
Hackney BreweryLondon
Free
The Hempstress MarketSun, 15 Oct
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
Free
Writing GymSun, 15 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
Free
PolyDub Sound System w/ Elisa, Jan, Lou RootsSun, 15 Oct
Crate BreweryLondon
Free
1001 presents Oliver NightSun, 15 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
Eusebius QuartetSun, 15 Oct
Conway HallLondon
From Free
Comedy Down The Road Sun, 15 Oct
Stream via JAGUAR SHOESLondon
Free
The Bonus Sunday QuizSun, 15 Oct
The Three CompassesLondon
£3
Naked Brunch + special guestsSun, 15 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free
Peng Femme JamSun, 15 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
WillahSun, 15 Oct
The FinsburyLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Sundays (Free)Sun, 15 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
METALWORKS featuring PURPLEWORKSSun, 15 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
Free
Strongroom Quiz NightMon, 16 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
From Free
RUN LOLA RUNMon, 16 Oct
Farr's DalstonLondon
From £5
Angel Comedy RAW Mondays (Free)Mon, 16 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Denh Izen, Ebbb, HankMon, 16 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Jemma Freeman & The Cosmic SomethingMon, 16 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free
Kandy MondaysMon, 16 Oct
The RoxyLondon
£4
SUSAN THOMPSON "Sweet Potato Pudding"17 Oct - 21 Oct
182 Shepherds Bush MarketLondon
Free
The Big Creative SocialTue, 17 Oct
Big Penny SocialLondon
Free
Bianca James (with Lavinia Blackwall & Stilton)Tue, 17 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
Free
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!Tue, 17 Oct
The Camden EyeLondon
£3
The Lunar Towers // Chris Watson (The Moons)Tue, 17 Oct
Next Door RecordsLondon
Free
Free Entry: Mid CityTue, 17 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Tuesdays (Free)Tue, 17 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Pop'd TuesdaysTue, 17 Oct
Zebrano SohoLondon
£4
Sneak RaveTue, 17 Oct
XOYOLondon
£4
PATTERNS Weekly Live JazzWed, 18 Oct
Night Tales LoftLondon
From Free
Jazz2Rocksteady at Ninety OneWed, 18 Oct
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From Free
RT Recommends: Man The Lifeboats, LOCKS + 94 GunshipsWed, 18 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
£5
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town Wed, 18 Oct
The Camden EyeLondon
From £3
Aaliyah Zhané at The Forge Wed, 18 Oct
The Forge at The Lower ThirdLondon
Free
Dead Slow Hoot (Single Launch Party)Wed, 18 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
James Leonard Hewitson / Kiss Club / Max BiancoWed, 18 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
The Parasocials w/ Magnolia & Alexandra LeavingWed, 18 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
Free
Masi Masi, Scarlet & Sock Drawer Wed, 18 Oct
Cafe KOKOLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Wednesdays (Free)Wed, 18 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Eddie's HouseThu, 19 Oct
Amazing GraceLondon
Free
Mark Cake & Christos StylianidesThu, 19 Oct
Next Door RecordsLondon
Free
Juju's Presents: The Mighty ZafThu, 19 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
Oslo Social Club - Every ThursdayThu, 19 Oct
OsloLondon
Free
Johnny Chiodini's High Hill Game NightThu, 19 Oct
Hackney BreweryLondon
£5
Dream Nails: Live + SigningThu, 19 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From Free
Cosette Gobat / Tamesis / Screaming in a PTThu, 19 Oct
The OutpostLondon
From Free
DAAY + Benedict BenjaminThu, 19 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
Genesis Elijah + SupportThu, 19 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
£4.50
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJsThu, 19 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Thursdays (Free)Thu, 19 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Frog Dylan + The Early MorningsThu, 19 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Leftovers + Dunce ImpThu, 19 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Brick Lane Balearia with Megan LeoThu, 19 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
Non Stop Pop - Every ThursdayThu, 19 Oct
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
Free
House, Hip Hop, Tech House, GrimeThu, 19 Oct
EggLondon
Free
Insomnia London | House, Techno, DnB Thu, 19 Oct
Corsica StudiosLondon
£4
Tom Bright: Unplugged + SigningFri, 20 Oct
Rough Trade WestLondon
From Free
1001 x Off The CuffFri, 20 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
Clash x Metropolis x RLYFri, 20 Oct
Metropolis StudiosLondon
Free
Respair at The Forge Fri, 20 Oct
The Forge at The Lower ThirdLondon
Free
Big Squeeze Soul x Fracas #8Fri, 20 Oct
The SocialLondon
Free
Rockaoke at Juju's - Karaoke Party Fri, 20 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseFri, 20 Oct
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Traditional Irish Music!Fri, 20 Oct
Jungle ElectricLondon
Free
Traditional Irish Music!Fri, 20 Oct
Jungle AcousticLondon
Free
The Elbows RegularFri, 20 Oct
The Birds NestLondon
Free
Automan / waverley / WonderbugFri, 20 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
Holy IslandFri, 20 Oct
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
Bug Teeth / Roscoe Roscoe / janani.fxFri, 20 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every FridayFri, 20 Oct
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £3.30
The Get DownFri, 20 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
From £3.30
Safety JacketFri, 20 Oct
The FinsburyLondon
Free
NIGHT PUBBINFri, 20 Oct
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
Back to the 90's and 00's!Fri, 20 Oct
ScalaLondon
£4.08
Satisfaction: A Sixties Club NightFri, 20 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
Free
House, Hip Hop, Tech House (Loft) Free EntryFri, 20 Oct
EggLondon
£11
Hot GossipFri, 20 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
After Show - McP DJ setFri, 20 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
White Heat ClubFri, 20 Oct
The LexingtonLondon
From Free
Shameless Y2K Hits <3Fri, 20 Oct
OsloLondon
From Free
AM After Hours Sat, 21 Oct
ProtocolLondon
From Free
Da Dungeon Sat, 21 Oct
Silks NightclubLondon
From Free
Delicious Clam All-DayerSat, 21 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
Free
Juju's Presents: Brixton Radio TakeoverSat, 21 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
600 Nights “Launch Party”Sat, 21 Oct
Qube EastLondon
Free
1001 presents Hemlin b2b Lt.DanSat, 21 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseSat, 21 Oct
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Flypaper / Easter / Tom John Hall / GoaliesSat, 21 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
comfort + Birthday Girl + Platonica EroticaSat, 21 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Andrew Ashong and FriendsSat, 21 Oct
The Hoxton - HolbornLondon
Free
Frances and the Majesties + ChimerSat, 21 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Mi MyeSat, 21 Oct
The FinsburyLondon
Free
Ellie CapocciSat, 21 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
NIGHT PUBBINSat, 21 Oct
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
beat connection: Nyc Indie DiscoSat, 21 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free
That Perfect BeatSat, 21 Oct
NEON194London
Free
London's Proper Indie NightSat, 21 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Beyond MidnightSat, 21 Oct
Fire Night Club VauxhallLondon
From Free
Writing GymSun, 22 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
Free
Juju's Presents: All Day DiscoSun, 22 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
Madeleine Dring Celebration ConcertSun, 22 Oct
Conway HallLondon
From Free
Angel Comedy RAW Sundays (Free)Sun, 22 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Mohamed Errebbaa & Tanga GrooveSun, 22 Oct
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
Free
ENNÈ "The Kings Wisdom"23 Oct - 28 Oct
Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush MarketLondon
Free
'Acid w/ Jesus' and Friends: Free Live ComedyMon, 23 Oct
Jungle ElectricLondon
Free
CORALINEMon, 23 Oct
Farr's DalstonLondon
From £5
Angel Comedy RAW Mondays (Free)Mon, 23 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Kandy MondaysMon, 23 Oct
The RoxyLondon
£4
Anthony's "The Outsiders" & Sasha's "The Rebirth"23 Oct - 28 Oct
Arch 172ALondon
Free
Citizen Live Showcase #2 - w/ SinplusTue, 24 Oct
Amazing GraceLondon
Free
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!Tue, 24 Oct
The Camden EyeLondon
£3
The Death Of Pop / LifterTue, 24 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Tuesdays (Free)Tue, 24 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
iluvliveTue, 24 Oct
POP BrixtonLondon
Free
Pop'd TuesdaysTue, 24 Oct
Zebrano SohoLondon
£4
Sneak RaveTue, 24 Oct
XOYOLondon
£4
PATTERNS Weekly Live JazzWed, 25 Oct
Night Tales LoftLondon
From Free
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town Wed, 25 Oct
The Camden EyeLondon
From £3
Family Stereo + Headboy + Ewan SammsWed, 25 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
HOT'N'FRESHWed, 25 Oct
The Fox & FirkinLondon
£4
Top and Bottom Comedy Wed, 25 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
£3
Slow Country + GreytoothWed, 25 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Wednesdays (Free)Wed, 25 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Peng DeliWed, 25 Oct
Cafe KOKOLondon
Free
80's House PartyThu, 26 Oct
Amazing GraceLondon
Free
Oslo Social Club - Every ThursdayThu, 26 Oct
OsloLondon
Free
in the loft presents The Live Supply Thu, 26 Oct
Night Tales LoftLondon
£6.50
Last Thursday Club Halloween edition Thu, 26 Oct
Hackney BreweryLondon
£5
priestessThu, 26 Oct
The FinsburyLondon
Free
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJsThu, 26 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
Free
HYPERFUNK, a Disco for ravers!Thu, 26 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Thursdays (Free)Thu, 26 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Brick Lane Balearia with Rosy RossThu, 26 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
Non Stop Pop - Every ThursdayThu, 26 Oct
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
Free
Old School Hip Hop Party - Halloween Special Thu, 26 Oct
LightboxLondon
From Free
Insomnia London | House, Techno, DnB Thu, 26 Oct
Corsica StudiosLondon
£4
The George Tavern Karaoke (Free Entry)Thu, 26 Oct
The George TavernLondon
Free
Dinky DiscoFri, 27 Oct
DoñaLondon
From Free
Fuel The Music Festival - Friday Fri, 27 Oct
Off The CuffLondon
£3.06
Juju's Presents: DJ BBQ Fri, 27 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseFri, 27 Oct
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Spooksfest with Brides/ELLES/Balderdasch + moreFri, 27 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Julia-MariaFri, 27 Oct
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
White Devil Disco + GuestsFri, 27 Oct
Two PalmsLondon
Free
Karaoke Night!Fri, 27 Oct
Jungle ElectricLondon
Free
Good Vibes Only Fri, 27 Oct
The Forge at The Lower ThirdLondon
Free
ROTATIONFri, 27 Oct
Cafe KOKOLondon
Free
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every FridayFri, 27 Oct
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £3.30
The Get DownFri, 27 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
From £3.30
Viral NightsFri, 27 Oct
The Three CompassesLondon
Free
NIGHT PUBBINFri, 27 Oct
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
And The Beat Goes On (Disco, Funk, Boogie Club)Fri, 27 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Shameless Y2K Hits <3Fri, 27 Oct
OsloLondon
From Free
Paper Dress 80's ClubFri, 27 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
Free
AM After Hours Sat, 28 Oct
ProtocolLondon
From Free
Joke JamSat, 28 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Fuel The Music Festival - Saturday Sat, 28 Oct
Off The CuffLondon
£3.06
ENNÈ Talk & Performance on HipHop CultureSat, 28 Oct
Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush MarketLondon
Free
All Hallows Eve: The Romance of Baba Loco + moreSat, 28 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
£3
First Day Of SpringSat, 28 Oct
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
Gag SalonSat, 28 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
Bo Gritz / Test Plan / DoopsSat, 28 Oct
The VictoriaLondon
Free
The False Peak + SleeprsSat, 28 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Andrew Ashong and FriendsSat, 28 Oct
The Hoxton - HolbornLondon
Free
Certified BangersSat, 28 Oct
The Three CompassesLondon
Free
The Doctor’s Orders present: Hip-Hop vs RnB HALLOWEEN SPECIAL Sat, 28 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
From £5
NIGHT PUBBINSat, 28 Oct
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
Only Here For You - HALLOWEEN 2023 Sat, 28 Oct
BlondiesLondon
Free
Fuel The Music Festival - Sunday Sun, 29 Oct
Off The CuffLondon
£3.06
Halloween Part III: JunkSun, 29 Oct
Café 1001London
Free
91 Presents: Oli MorrisSun, 29 Oct
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From Free
Edinburgh QuartetSun, 29 Oct
Conway HallLondon
From Free
METALWORKSSun, 29 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Sundays (Free)Sun, 29 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Metabolic DriftMon, 30 Oct
IKLECTIKLondon
£3
Dragnificent Halloween Quiz!Mon, 30 Oct
Next Door RecordsLondon
Free
Viji: Live + SigningMon, 30 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From Free
TALK TO MEMon, 30 Oct
Farr's DalstonLondon
From £5
Angel Comedy RAW Mondays (Free)Mon, 30 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Kandy MondaysMon, 30 Oct
The RoxyLondon
£4
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!Tue, 31 Oct
The Camden EyeLondon
£3
Angel Comedy RAW Tuesdays (Free)Tue, 31 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Pop'd TuesdaysTue, 31 Oct
Zebrano SohoLondon
£4
Sneak RaveTue, 31 Oct
XOYOLondon
£4
PATTERNS Weekly Live JazzWed, 1 Nov
Night Tales LoftLondon
From Free
Writer's Mixer: Heroica's Evening of Poetry Wed, 1 Nov
DoñaLondon
Free
State is Flow Jam SessionWed, 1 Nov
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
£5
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town Wed, 1 Nov
The Camden EyeLondon
From £3
#1 Dads and special guestsWed, 1 Nov
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Buffy The Vampire Slayer | Taproom Quiz | LondonWed, 1 Nov
Signature Brew HaggerstonLondon
£5
ALLY ADAMS Wed, 1 Nov
Cafe KOKOLondon
Free
Oslo Social Club - Every ThursdayThu, 2 Nov
OsloLondon
Free
Connie Campsie at The Forge Thu, 2 Nov
The Forge at The Lower ThirdLondon
Free
Pem // Melotone Thu, 2 Nov
Next Door RecordsLondon
£3
SOFT LAD + SUPPORT Thu, 2 Nov
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
£4.25
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJsThu, 2 Nov
The Book ClubLondon
Free
Brick Lane Balearia w/ HandanceThu, 2 Nov
Café 1001London
Free
Ballin' Jacks + Granfergo + Birds Flying BackwardsThu, 2 Nov
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Non Stop Pop - Every ThursdayThu, 2 Nov
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
Free
PANOS + Alien Tango Dj setThu, 2 Nov
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Keyrah & Special Guests3 Nov - 4 Nov
PhonoxLondon
From Free
Big Penny Beer Fest 2023 FridayFri, 3 Nov
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £5
Juju's Live: BaggEFri, 3 Nov
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
Daisy and the DeadheadsFri, 3 Nov
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Loose Legs w/ Poly-Ritmo, Loose Legs ResidentsFri, 3 Nov
Café 1001London
Free
TUCAN: The Nest SessionsFri, 3 Nov
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseFri, 3 Nov
Market HouseLondon
From Free
The Moral High Ground, False Futures, BLOKE, Peak TradingFri, 3 Nov
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£5
Stan BuckroydFri, 3 Nov
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every FridayFri, 3 Nov
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £3.30
PUSSYLIQUOR + The Damn ShebangFri, 3 Nov
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
BLVCK VIØLETFri, 3 Nov
The FinsburyLondon
Free
The Get DownFri, 3 Nov
The Book ClubLondon
From £3.30
TULLE Vol 2Fri, 3 Nov
Hand of GloryLondon
Free
Old Dirty Brasstards: Bonfire on BrassFri, 3 Nov
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
£5
Break It DownFri, 3 Nov
The Three CompassesLondon
Free
NIGHT PUBBINFri, 3 Nov
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
Superorganism DJs: Do The D.A.N.C.E Club Night Fri, 3 Nov
Paper Dress VintageLondon
Free
Mandy, Indiana AfterpartyFri, 3 Nov
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Shameless Y2K Hits <3Fri, 3 Nov
OsloLondon
From Free
AM After Hours Sat, 4 Nov
ProtocolLondon
From Free
Comedians in STEM Sat, 4 Nov
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Radio Art Zone Book PartySat, 4 Nov
IKLECTIKLondon
From Free
Saige Sounds & XELASat, 4 Nov
Café 1001London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseSat, 4 Nov
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Adult DVD + GuestsSat, 4 Nov
Two PalmsLondon
Free
Patio (NYC) + special guestsSat, 4 Nov
Sebright ArmsLondon
£3
Benedict Benjamin + Naomi in BlueSat, 4 Nov
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Known PleasuresSat, 4 Nov
The Three CompassesLondon
Free
NIGHT PUBBINSat, 4 Nov
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
Beyond MidnightSat, 4 Nov
Fire Night Club VauxhallLondon
From Free
DOG PARKSun, 5 Nov
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £3.50
1001 Presents Stella ZSun, 5 Nov
Café 1001London
Free
The Clements Prize for Composers 2023Sun, 5 Nov
Conway HallLondon
From Free
Delfina Mancardo + Mauro MeloniSun, 5 Nov
The FinsburyLondon
Free
Peng Femme JamSun, 5 Nov
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Boubacar Kafando & Afro TalaSun, 5 Nov
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
Free
LAST DAYS Mon, 6 Nov
Farr's DalstonLondon
From £5
Kandy MondaysMon, 6 Nov
The RoxyLondon
£4
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!Tue, 7 Nov
The Camden EyeLondon
£3
Pop'd TuesdaysTue, 7 Nov
Zebrano SohoLondon
£4
Sneak RaveTue, 7 Nov
XOYOLondon
£4
PATTERNS Weekly Live JazzWed, 8 Nov
Night Tales LoftLondon
From Free
Gus DappertonWed, 8 Nov
Islington Assembly HallLondon
From £23.60
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town Wed, 8 Nov
The Camden EyeLondon
From £3
Oh Imanuela X Ben LambWed, 8 Nov
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Top and Bottom Comedy Wed, 8 Nov
The Book ClubLondon
£3
Rudi ZygadloWed, 8 Nov
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free
GospelokeThu, 9 Nov
Amazing GraceLondon
Free
Oslo Social Club - Every ThursdayThu, 9 Nov
OsloLondon
Free
Always Sunny Brewery QuizThu, 9 Nov
Signature Brew Blackhorse RoadLondon
£2
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJsThu, 9 Nov
The Book ClubLondon
Free
Brick Lane Balearia w/ Joshua MooneyThu, 9 Nov
Café 1001London
Free
Non Stop Pop - Every ThursdayThu, 9 Nov
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
Free
Jake De GlanvilleFri, 10 Nov
Café 1001London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseFri, 10 Nov
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Benjamin David w/ Sammy T Winters and SHIVRFri, 10 Nov
The FinsburyLondon
Free
White Devil Disco, Adam and Elvis, Italia 90 DJsFri, 10 Nov
The Ivy HouseLondon
£4
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every FridayFri, 10 Nov
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £3.30
Wax-Tree-Cast + Stef PesicFri, 10 Nov
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
The Get DownFri, 10 Nov
The Book ClubLondon
From £3.30
NIGHT PUBBINFri, 10 Nov
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
Shameless Y2K Hits <3Fri, 10 Nov
OsloLondon
From Free
AM After Hours Sat, 11 Nov
ProtocolLondon
From Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseSat, 11 Nov
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Depression, Baby Sat, 11 Nov
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
£4.50
Vegas Water Taxi + Pretty TerrySat, 11 Nov
Two PalmsLondon
Free
Baby SmithSat, 11 Nov
The FinsburyLondon
Free
NIGHT PUBBINSat, 11 Nov
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
Beyond MidnightSat, 11 Nov
Fire Night Club VauxhallLondon
From Free
Fibonacci QuartetSun, 12 Nov
Conway HallLondon
From Free
No Frills Folk ClubSun, 12 Nov
Windmill BrixtonLondon
Free
BODYWASHSun, 12 Nov
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Psycho - acoustic GoatSun, 12 Nov
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
Free
Apology Of Genius 001: Middleman, Votaries, Turtle BoulevardMon, 13 Nov
The George TavernLondon
£5
GHOST WORLDMon, 13 Nov
Farr's DalstonLondon
From £5
DENDRONS (USA) + Average Life ComplaintsMon, 13 Nov
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
Kandy MondaysMon, 13 Nov
The RoxyLondon
£4
Mercy's Cartel: Headline ShowTue, 14 Nov
DoñaLondon
From £5
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!Tue, 14 Nov
The Camden EyeLondon
£3
Terrianne at The Forge Tue, 14 Nov
The Forge at The Lower ThirdLondon
Free
Pop'd TuesdaysTue, 14 Nov
Zebrano SohoLondon
£4
Sneak RaveTue, 14 Nov
XOYOLondon
£4
PATTERNS Weekly Live JazzWed, 15 Nov
Night Tales LoftLondon
From Free
The Ultimate Friends QuizWed, 15 Nov
The Old Queens HeadLondon
From £5
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town Wed, 15 Nov
The Camden EyeLondon
From £3
Lounges UnpluggedWed, 15 Nov
The Forge at The Lower ThirdLondon
Free
iluvliveWed, 15 Nov
POP BrixtonLondon
Free
Good Cop vs Chewing Glass CollectiveThu, 16 Nov
BlondiesLondon
£5
GAIKA: Live + SigningThu, 16 Nov
Rough Trade EastLondon
From Free
Llama & Friends Vol. 6: JoeJas, Retropxssy, Paris Yves & moreThu, 16 Nov
The George TavernLondon
£5
Oslo Social Club - Every ThursdayThu, 16 Nov
OsloLondon
Free
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJsThu, 16 Nov
The Book ClubLondon
Free
Brick Lane Balearia w/ Megan Leo (Threads Radio)Thu, 16 Nov
Café 1001London
Free
Non Stop Pop - Every ThursdayThu, 16 Nov
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseFri, 17 Nov
Market HouseLondon
From Free
WYNT with guests live in LondonFri, 17 Nov
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
Workfriends + GuestsFri, 17 Nov
Two PalmsLondon
Free
Astles + GuestsFri, 17 Nov
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every FridayFri, 17 Nov
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £3.30
Maida RoseFri, 17 Nov
The FinsburyLondon
Free
The Get DownFri, 17 Nov
The Book ClubLondon
From £3.30
NIGHT PUBBINFri, 17 Nov
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
Back 2 ShackFri, 17 Nov
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Night Fever (Free 80s Night)Fri, 17 Nov
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Shameless Y2K Hits <3Fri, 17 Nov
OsloLondon
From Free
AM After Hours Sat, 18 Nov
ProtocolLondon
From Free
Joke JamSat, 18 Nov
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseSat, 18 Nov
Market HouseLondon
From Free
MurmanSat, 18 Nov
The FinsburyLondon
Free
Left For Dead, Feral Kids (GR), SKUMSat, 18 Nov
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Jaws The Shark18 Nov - 19 Nov
The VictoriaLondon
Free