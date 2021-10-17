Browse events
Events under £5 - London
Planning your next night out? Explore events with tickets under £5 on DICE.
Upcoming events
Strongroom Quiz Night
Mon, 9 Oct
Strongroom Bar
London
From Free
IMMORAL TALES
Mon, 9 Oct
The George Tavern
London
From £5
FUNNY GAMES
Mon, 9 Oct
Farr's Dalston
London
From £5
House Arrest, Dadfest2020, Painted Bird
Mon, 9 Oct
The Old Blue Last
London
£5
Angel Comedy RAW Mondays (Free)
Mon, 9 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Kandy Mondays
Mon, 9 Oct
The Roxy
London
£4
Day of The Girl - Industry Day
Tue, 10 Oct
Google Digital Studios
London
Free
Lautier (UK) / Pastel Blank (CAN)
Tue, 10 Oct
Strongroom Bar
London
Free
Mezanmi
Tue, 10 Oct
The George Tavern
London
£5
P Money x Whiney: Live + Signing
Tue, 10 Oct
Rough Trade East
London
From Free
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!
Tue, 10 Oct
The Camden Eye
London
£3
REALLY GOOD TIME + Memory of Speke + Canty
Tue, 10 Oct
The Social
London
Free
Route 500, Lando Manning, Maximilian, Daisy & th
Tue, 10 Oct
Windmill Brixton
London
£5
Handcuff, Hot Stamp, Sabina Hellstrom
Tue, 10 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Tuesdays (Free)
Tue, 10 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Noah & the Loners + Sasha Assad + Chit Chat
Tue, 10 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Pop'd Tuesdays
Tue, 10 Oct
Zebrano Soho
London
£4
Sneak Rave
Tue, 10 Oct
XOYO
London
£7.50
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 11 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
From Free
VERSES Poetry Night : 5th Birthday Celebration
Wed, 11 Oct
Doña
London
Free
Sam Rhodes Comedy Explosion
Wed, 11 Oct
Studio 9294
London
Free
Abi Jenaé at The Forge
Wed, 11 Oct
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
Free
Cafe 1001 x Selextorhood Open Decks
Wed, 11 Oct
Café 1001
London
Free
Seekit Presents: Desound
Wed, 11 Oct
Strongroom Bar
London
From Free
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town
Wed, 11 Oct
The Camden Eye
London
From £3
Top and Bottom Comedy
Wed, 11 Oct
The Book Club
London
£3
Angel Comedy RAW Wednesdays (Free)
Wed, 11 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
SRF & FRIENDS
Wed, 11 Oct
Cafe KOKO
London
Free
So Future presents #FutureLDN 003
Thu, 12 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Gospeloke
Thu, 12 Oct
Amazing Grace
London
Free
Bloke / The Daffodils / Last Living Cannibal / LuxJury
Thu, 12 Oct
The George Tavern
London
£5
Oslo Social Club - Every Thursday
Thu, 12 Oct
Oslo
London
Free
Juju's Presents: Rook Records
Thu, 12 Oct
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
Free
Shanghai Baby + MOULD + Very Special Guests
Thu, 12 Oct
Sebright Arms
London
Free
Stone Island Presents London
Thu, 12 Oct
Roundhouse
London
Free
FM#24: Puketiro Superhero / D L R / Emily Izen Row
Thu, 12 Oct
The Outpost
London
From Free
URKT EP Release Show
Thu, 12 Oct
The Victoria
London
Free
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJs
Thu, 12 Oct
The Book Club
London
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Thursdays (Free)
Thu, 12 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Brick Lane Balearia Joshua Mooney
Thu, 12 Oct
Café 1001
London
Free
Non Stop Pop - Every Thursday
Thu, 12 Oct
Queen Of Hoxton
London
Free
Insomnia London | House, Techno, DnB
Thu, 12 Oct
Corsica Studios
London
£4
The George Tavern Karaoke (Free Entry)
Thu, 12 Oct
The George Tavern
London
Free
NTS Presents: Cold, Jianbo + Madi Saskia
Fri, 13 Oct
Laylow
London
Free
Jackson Homer: Studio 79 EP Launch
Fri, 13 Oct
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
Free
Toby Corton & Friends
Fri, 13 Oct
Ninety One Living Room
London
From Free
Spotlight Sessions
Fri, 13 Oct
The Victoria
London
£5
Blue Ringed Baby & Kisa
Fri, 13 Oct
Café 1001
London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Fri, 13 Oct
Market House
London
From Free
Flamingods DJs/Red Ivory/Stingray Fever/Lipworms
Fri, 13 Oct
Sebright Arms
London
Free
Alexander Valentine
Fri, 13 Oct
The Finsbury
London
Free
Pretty Terry
Fri, 13 Oct
The Gunners Pub
London
Free
Gloop Unit / Bible Club / Fatberg + djs
Fri, 13 Oct
Two Palms
London
Free
Wonderprince / Pem / Charlie Forrest
Fri, 13 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
The Hilarious Deep Amazing London Comedy Show
Fri, 13 Oct
The Book Club
London
£5
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every Friday
Fri, 13 Oct
Queen Of Hoxton
London
From £3.30
Linefizzy + Sister
Fri, 13 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
The Get Down
Fri, 13 Oct
The Book Club
London
From £3.30
Gauchoworld
Fri, 13 Oct
EartH
London
Free
Pengting Tarantino Presents The Cosmic Disco Rodeo
Fri, 13 Oct
Hand of Glory
London
Free
NIGHT PUBBIN
Fri, 13 Oct
The Three Crowns
London
Free
KANGA MOTEMA
Fri, 13 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Andromeda Disco Club Night
Fri, 13 Oct
Paper Dress Vintage
London
Free
Hunbelievable
Fri, 13 Oct
The Victoria
London
Free
White Heat Club
Fri, 13 Oct
The Lexington
London
From Free
Shameless Y2K Hits <3
Fri, 13 Oct
Oslo
London
From Free
Serenade with Daughters of Frank & Friends
Fri, 13 Oct
EartH
London
Free
AM After Hours
Sat, 14 Oct
Protocol
London
From Free
Fill A Bag Vintage Sale!
Sat, 14 Oct
Paper Dress Vintage
London
Free
1001 Record Fair with RunningCircle Records
Sat, 14 Oct
Café 1001
London
Free
Joke Jam
Sat, 14 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
DUSKWAVES
Sat, 14 Oct
Strongroom Bar
London
Free
Hand Habits: Unplugged + Signing
Sat, 14 Oct
Rough Trade West
London
From Free
1001 presents Shokunin, Grace, Aideen Ryan
Sat, 14 Oct
Café 1001
London
Free
Numetal Karaoke
Sat, 14 Oct
The Red Lion
London
£3
Juju's Presents: DJ Blakey
Sat, 14 Oct
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Sat, 14 Oct
Market House
London
From Free
Spanish Night!
Sat, 14 Oct
Jungle Acoustic
London
Free
Lekna
Sat, 14 Oct
The Gunners Pub
London
Free
Pocket Sun
Sat, 14 Oct
The Finsbury
London
Free
Andrew Ashong and Friends
Sat, 14 Oct
The Hoxton - Holborn
London
Free
Human Resources + Veranda Liv
Sat, 14 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Pit Pony + Special Guests
Sat, 14 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
NIGHT PUBBIN
Sat, 14 Oct
The Three Crowns
London
Free
Isaac Carter (all night long)
Sat, 14 Oct
Peckham Audio
London
From Free
Forever Young!
Sat, 14 Oct
Two Palms
London
Free
Eclectrik Club Night
Sat, 14 Oct
Paper Dress Vintage
London
Free
VIVA Reggaeton: Karol G vs Rosalia Special
Sat, 14 Oct
Fire & Lightbox
London
From Free
Beyond Midnight
Sat, 14 Oct
Fire Night Club Vauxhall
London
From Free
Hackney Brewery & Go East Vintage Flea Market
Sun, 15 Oct
Hackney Brewery
London
Free
The Hempstress Market
Sun, 15 Oct
Ninety One Living Room
London
Free
Writing Gym
Sun, 15 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Free
PolyDub Sound System w/ Elisa, Jan, Lou Roots
Sun, 15 Oct
Crate Brewery
London
Free
1001 presents Oliver Night
Sun, 15 Oct
Café 1001
London
Free
Eusebius Quartet
Sun, 15 Oct
Conway Hall
London
From Free
Comedy Down The Road
Sun, 15 Oct
Stream via JAGUAR SHOES
London
Free
The Bonus Sunday Quiz
Sun, 15 Oct
The Three Compasses
London
£3
Naked Brunch + special guests
Sun, 15 Oct
The Old Blue Last
London
Free
Peng Femme Jam
Sun, 15 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Willah
Sun, 15 Oct
The Finsbury
London
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Sundays (Free)
Sun, 15 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
METALWORKS featuring PURPLEWORKS
Sun, 15 Oct
The Underworld
London
Free
Strongroom Quiz Night
Mon, 16 Oct
Strongroom Bar
London
From Free
RUN LOLA RUN
Mon, 16 Oct
Farr's Dalston
London
From £5
Angel Comedy RAW Mondays (Free)
Mon, 16 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Denh Izen, Ebbb, Hank
Mon, 16 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Jemma Freeman & The Cosmic Something
Mon, 16 Oct
The Old Blue Last
London
Free
Kandy Mondays
Mon, 16 Oct
The Roxy
London
£4
SUSAN THOMPSON "Sweet Potato Pudding"
17 Oct - 21 Oct
182 Shepherds Bush Market
London
Free
The Big Creative Social
Tue, 17 Oct
Big Penny Social
London
Free
Bianca James (with Lavinia Blackwall & Stilton)
Tue, 17 Oct
Strongroom Bar
London
Free
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!
Tue, 17 Oct
The Camden Eye
London
£3
The Lunar Towers // Chris Watson (The Moons)
Tue, 17 Oct
Next Door Records
London
Free
Free Entry: Mid City
Tue, 17 Oct
The Victoria
London
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Tuesdays (Free)
Tue, 17 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Pop'd Tuesdays
Tue, 17 Oct
Zebrano Soho
London
£4
Sneak Rave
Tue, 17 Oct
XOYO
London
£4
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 18 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
From Free
Jazz2Rocksteady at Ninety One
Wed, 18 Oct
Ninety One Living Room
London
From Free
RT Recommends: Man The Lifeboats, LOCKS + 94 Gunships
Wed, 18 Oct
Rough Trade East
London
£5
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town
Wed, 18 Oct
The Camden Eye
London
From £3
Aaliyah Zhané at The Forge
Wed, 18 Oct
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
Free
Dead Slow Hoot (Single Launch Party)
Wed, 18 Oct
Two Palms
London
Free
James Leonard Hewitson / Kiss Club / Max Bianco
Wed, 18 Oct
The Victoria
London
Free
The Parasocials w/ Magnolia & Alexandra Leaving
Wed, 18 Oct
Strongroom Bar
London
Free
Masi Masi, Scarlet & Sock Drawer
Wed, 18 Oct
Cafe KOKO
London
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Wednesdays (Free)
Wed, 18 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Eddie's House
Thu, 19 Oct
Amazing Grace
London
Free
Mark Cake & Christos Stylianides
Thu, 19 Oct
Next Door Records
London
Free
Juju's Presents: The Mighty Zaf
Thu, 19 Oct
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
Free
Oslo Social Club - Every Thursday
Thu, 19 Oct
Oslo
London
Free
Johnny Chiodini's High Hill Game Night
Thu, 19 Oct
Hackney Brewery
London
£5
Dream Nails: Live + Signing
Thu, 19 Oct
Rough Trade East
London
From Free
Cosette Gobat / Tamesis / Screaming in a PT
Thu, 19 Oct
The Outpost
London
From Free
DAAY + Benedict Benjamin
Thu, 19 Oct
Two Palms
London
Free
Genesis Elijah + Support
Thu, 19 Oct
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
£4.50
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJs
Thu, 19 Oct
The Book Club
London
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Thursdays (Free)
Thu, 19 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Frog Dylan + The Early Mornings
Thu, 19 Oct
The Victoria
London
Free
Leftovers + Dunce Imp
Thu, 19 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Brick Lane Balearia with Megan Leo
Thu, 19 Oct
Café 1001
London
Free
Non Stop Pop - Every Thursday
Thu, 19 Oct
Queen Of Hoxton
London
Free
House, Hip Hop, Tech House, Grime
Thu, 19 Oct
Egg
London
Free
Insomnia London | House, Techno, DnB
Thu, 19 Oct
Corsica Studios
London
£4
Tom Bright: Unplugged + Signing
Fri, 20 Oct
Rough Trade West
London
From Free
1001 x Off The Cuff
Fri, 20 Oct
Café 1001
London
Free
Clash x Metropolis x RLY
Fri, 20 Oct
Metropolis Studios
London
Free
Respair at The Forge
Fri, 20 Oct
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
Free
Big Squeeze Soul x Fracas #8
Fri, 20 Oct
The Social
London
Free
Rockaoke at Juju's - Karaoke Party
Fri, 20 Oct
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Fri, 20 Oct
Market House
London
From Free
Traditional Irish Music!
Fri, 20 Oct
Jungle Electric
London
Free
Traditional Irish Music!
Fri, 20 Oct
Jungle Acoustic
London
Free
The Elbows Regular
Fri, 20 Oct
The Birds Nest
London
Free
Automan / waverley / Wonderbug
Fri, 20 Oct
Two Palms
London
Free
Holy Island
Fri, 20 Oct
The Gunners Pub
London
Free
Bug Teeth / Roscoe Roscoe / janani.fx
Fri, 20 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every Friday
Fri, 20 Oct
Queen Of Hoxton
London
From £3.30
The Get Down
Fri, 20 Oct
The Book Club
London
From £3.30
Safety Jacket
Fri, 20 Oct
The Finsbury
London
Free
NIGHT PUBBIN
Fri, 20 Oct
The Three Crowns
London
Free
Back to the 90's and 00's!
Fri, 20 Oct
Scala
London
£4.08
Satisfaction: A Sixties Club Night
Fri, 20 Oct
Paper Dress Vintage
London
Free
House, Hip Hop, Tech House (Loft) Free Entry
Fri, 20 Oct
Egg
London
£11
Hot Gossip
Fri, 20 Oct
Two Palms
London
Free
After Show - McP DJ set
Fri, 20 Oct
The Victoria
London
Free
White Heat Club
Fri, 20 Oct
The Lexington
London
From Free
Shameless Y2K Hits <3
Fri, 20 Oct
Oslo
London
From Free
AM After Hours
Sat, 21 Oct
Protocol
London
From Free
Da Dungeon
Sat, 21 Oct
Silks Nightclub
London
From Free
Delicious Clam All-Dayer
Sat, 21 Oct
Strongroom Bar
London
Free
Juju's Presents: Brixton Radio Takeover
Sat, 21 Oct
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
Free
600 Nights “Launch Party”
Sat, 21 Oct
Qube East
London
Free
1001 presents Hemlin b2b Lt.Dan
Sat, 21 Oct
Café 1001
London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Sat, 21 Oct
Market House
London
From Free
Flypaper / Easter / Tom John Hall / Goalies
Sat, 21 Oct
Two Palms
London
Free
comfort + Birthday Girl + Platonica Erotica
Sat, 21 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Andrew Ashong and Friends
Sat, 21 Oct
The Hoxton - Holborn
London
Free
Frances and the Majesties + Chimer
Sat, 21 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Mi Mye
Sat, 21 Oct
The Finsbury
London
Free
Ellie Capocci
Sat, 21 Oct
The Victoria
London
Free
NIGHT PUBBIN
Sat, 21 Oct
The Three Crowns
London
Free
beat connection: Nyc Indie Disco
Sat, 21 Oct
The Old Blue Last
London
Free
That Perfect Beat
Sat, 21 Oct
NEON194
London
Free
London's Proper Indie Night
Sat, 21 Oct
The Victoria
London
Free
Beyond Midnight
Sat, 21 Oct
Fire Night Club Vauxhall
London
From Free
Writing Gym
Sun, 22 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
Free
Juju's Presents: All Day Disco
Sun, 22 Oct
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
Free
Madeleine Dring Celebration Concert
Sun, 22 Oct
Conway Hall
London
From Free
Angel Comedy RAW Sundays (Free)
Sun, 22 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Mohamed Errebbaa & Tanga Groove
Sun, 22 Oct
Hootananny Brixton
London
Free
ENNÈ "The Kings Wisdom"
23 Oct - 28 Oct
Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market
London
Free
'Acid w/ Jesus' and Friends: Free Live Comedy
Mon, 23 Oct
Jungle Electric
London
Free
CORALINE
Mon, 23 Oct
Farr's Dalston
London
From £5
Angel Comedy RAW Mondays (Free)
Mon, 23 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Kandy Mondays
Mon, 23 Oct
The Roxy
London
£4
Anthony's "The Outsiders" & Sasha's "The Rebirth"
23 Oct - 28 Oct
Arch 172A
London
Free
Citizen Live Showcase #2 - w/ Sinplus
Tue, 24 Oct
Amazing Grace
London
Free
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!
Tue, 24 Oct
The Camden Eye
London
£3
The Death Of Pop / Lifter
Tue, 24 Oct
The Victoria
London
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Tuesdays (Free)
Tue, 24 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
iluvlive
Tue, 24 Oct
POP Brixton
London
Free
Pop'd Tuesdays
Tue, 24 Oct
Zebrano Soho
London
£4
Sneak Rave
Tue, 24 Oct
XOYO
London
£4
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 25 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
From Free
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town
Wed, 25 Oct
The Camden Eye
London
From £3
Family Stereo + Headboy + Ewan Samms
Wed, 25 Oct
Sebright Arms
London
Free
HOT'N'FRESH
Wed, 25 Oct
The Fox & Firkin
London
£4
Top and Bottom Comedy
Wed, 25 Oct
The Book Club
London
£3
Slow Country + Greytooth
Wed, 25 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Wednesdays (Free)
Wed, 25 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Peng Deli
Wed, 25 Oct
Cafe KOKO
London
Free
80's House Party
Thu, 26 Oct
Amazing Grace
London
Free
Oslo Social Club - Every Thursday
Thu, 26 Oct
Oslo
London
Free
in the loft presents The Live Supply
Thu, 26 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
£6.50
Last Thursday Club Halloween edition
Thu, 26 Oct
Hackney Brewery
London
£5
priestess
Thu, 26 Oct
The Finsbury
London
Free
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJs
Thu, 26 Oct
The Book Club
London
Free
HYPERFUNK, a Disco for ravers!
Thu, 26 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Thursdays (Free)
Thu, 26 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Brick Lane Balearia with Rosy Ross
Thu, 26 Oct
Café 1001
London
Free
Non Stop Pop - Every Thursday
Thu, 26 Oct
Queen Of Hoxton
London
Free
Old School Hip Hop Party - Halloween Special
Thu, 26 Oct
Lightbox
London
From Free
Insomnia London | House, Techno, DnB
Thu, 26 Oct
Corsica Studios
London
£4
The George Tavern Karaoke (Free Entry)
Thu, 26 Oct
The George Tavern
London
Free
Dinky Disco
Fri, 27 Oct
Doña
London
From Free
Fuel The Music Festival - Friday
Fri, 27 Oct
Off The Cuff
London
£3.06
Juju's Presents: DJ BBQ
Fri, 27 Oct
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Fri, 27 Oct
Market House
London
From Free
Spooksfest with Brides/ELLES/Balderdasch + more
Fri, 27 Oct
The Victoria
London
Free
Julia-Maria
Fri, 27 Oct
The Gunners Pub
London
Free
White Devil Disco + Guests
Fri, 27 Oct
Two Palms
London
Free
Karaoke Night!
Fri, 27 Oct
Jungle Electric
London
Free
Good Vibes Only
Fri, 27 Oct
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
Free
ROTATION
Fri, 27 Oct
Cafe KOKO
London
Free
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every Friday
Fri, 27 Oct
Queen Of Hoxton
London
From £3.30
The Get Down
Fri, 27 Oct
The Book Club
London
From £3.30
Viral Nights
Fri, 27 Oct
The Three Compasses
London
Free
NIGHT PUBBIN
Fri, 27 Oct
The Three Crowns
London
Free
And The Beat Goes On (Disco, Funk, Boogie Club)
Fri, 27 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Shameless Y2K Hits <3
Fri, 27 Oct
Oslo
London
From Free
Paper Dress 80's Club
Fri, 27 Oct
Paper Dress Vintage
London
Free
AM After Hours
Sat, 28 Oct
Protocol
London
From Free
Joke Jam
Sat, 28 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Fuel The Music Festival - Saturday
Sat, 28 Oct
Off The Cuff
London
£3.06
ENNÈ Talk & Performance on HipHop Culture
Sat, 28 Oct
Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market
London
Free
All Hallows Eve: The Romance of Baba Loco + more
Sat, 28 Oct
The Old Blue Last
London
£3
First Day Of Spring
Sat, 28 Oct
The Gunners Pub
London
Free
Gag Salon
Sat, 28 Oct
Sebright Arms
London
Free
Bo Gritz / Test Plan / Doops
Sat, 28 Oct
The Victoria
London
Free
The False Peak + Sleeprs
Sat, 28 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Andrew Ashong and Friends
Sat, 28 Oct
The Hoxton - Holborn
London
Free
Certified Bangers
Sat, 28 Oct
The Three Compasses
London
Free
The Doctor’s Orders present: Hip-Hop vs RnB HALLOWEEN SPECIAL
Sat, 28 Oct
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
From £5
NIGHT PUBBIN
Sat, 28 Oct
The Three Crowns
London
Free
Only Here For You - HALLOWEEN 2023
Sat, 28 Oct
Blondies
London
Free
Fuel The Music Festival - Sunday
Sun, 29 Oct
Off The Cuff
London
£3.06
Halloween Part III: Junk
Sun, 29 Oct
Café 1001
London
Free
91 Presents: Oli Morris
Sun, 29 Oct
Ninety One Living Room
London
From Free
Edinburgh Quartet
Sun, 29 Oct
Conway Hall
London
From Free
METALWORKS
Sun, 29 Oct
The Underworld
London
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Sundays (Free)
Sun, 29 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Metabolic Drift
Mon, 30 Oct
IKLECTIK
London
£3
Dragnificent Halloween Quiz!
Mon, 30 Oct
Next Door Records
London
Free
Viji: Live + Signing
Mon, 30 Oct
Rough Trade East
London
From Free
TALK TO ME
Mon, 30 Oct
Farr's Dalston
London
From £5
Angel Comedy RAW Mondays (Free)
Mon, 30 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Kandy Mondays
Mon, 30 Oct
The Roxy
London
£4
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!
Tue, 31 Oct
The Camden Eye
London
£3
Angel Comedy RAW Tuesdays (Free)
Tue, 31 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Pop'd Tuesdays
Tue, 31 Oct
Zebrano Soho
London
£4
Sneak Rave
Tue, 31 Oct
XOYO
London
£4
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 1 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
From Free
Writer's Mixer: Heroica's Evening of Poetry
Wed, 1 Nov
Doña
London
Free
State is Flow Jam Session
Wed, 1 Nov
Ninety One Living Room
London
£5
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town
Wed, 1 Nov
The Camden Eye
London
From £3
#1 Dads and special guests
Wed, 1 Nov
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Buffy The Vampire Slayer | Taproom Quiz | London
Wed, 1 Nov
Signature Brew Haggerston
London
£5
ALLY ADAMS
Wed, 1 Nov
Cafe KOKO
London
Free
Oslo Social Club - Every Thursday
Thu, 2 Nov
Oslo
London
Free
Connie Campsie at The Forge
Thu, 2 Nov
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
Free
Pem // Melotone
Thu, 2 Nov
Next Door Records
London
£3
SOFT LAD + SUPPORT
Thu, 2 Nov
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
£4.25
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJs
Thu, 2 Nov
The Book Club
London
Free
Brick Lane Balearia w/ Handance
Thu, 2 Nov
Café 1001
London
Free
Ballin' Jacks + Granfergo + Birds Flying Backwards
Thu, 2 Nov
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Non Stop Pop - Every Thursday
Thu, 2 Nov
Queen Of Hoxton
London
Free
PANOS + Alien Tango Dj set
Thu, 2 Nov
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Keyrah & Special Guests
3 Nov - 4 Nov
Phonox
London
From Free
Big Penny Beer Fest 2023 Friday
Fri, 3 Nov
Big Penny Social
London
From £5
Juju's Live: BaggE
Fri, 3 Nov
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
Free
Daisy and the Deadheads
Fri, 3 Nov
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Loose Legs w/ Poly-Ritmo, Loose Legs Residents
Fri, 3 Nov
Café 1001
London
Free
TUCAN: The Nest Sessions
Fri, 3 Nov
Ninety One Living Room
London
From Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Fri, 3 Nov
Market House
London
From Free
The Moral High Ground, False Futures, BLOKE, Peak Trading
Fri, 3 Nov
Paper Dress Vintage
London
£5
Stan Buckroyd
Fri, 3 Nov
The Gunners Pub
London
Free
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every Friday
Fri, 3 Nov
Queen Of Hoxton
London
From £3.30
PUSSYLIQUOR + The Damn Shebang
Fri, 3 Nov
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
BLVCK VIØLET
Fri, 3 Nov
The Finsbury
London
Free
The Get Down
Fri, 3 Nov
The Book Club
London
From £3.30
TULLE Vol 2
Fri, 3 Nov
Hand of Glory
London
Free
Old Dirty Brasstards: Bonfire on Brass
Fri, 3 Nov
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
£5
Break It Down
Fri, 3 Nov
The Three Compasses
London
Free
NIGHT PUBBIN
Fri, 3 Nov
The Three Crowns
London
Free
Superorganism DJs: Do The D.A.N.C.E Club Night
Fri, 3 Nov
Paper Dress Vintage
London
Free
Mandy, Indiana Afterparty
Fri, 3 Nov
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Shameless Y2K Hits <3
Fri, 3 Nov
Oslo
London
From Free
AM After Hours
Sat, 4 Nov
Protocol
London
From Free
Comedians in STEM
Sat, 4 Nov
The Camden Head
London
Free
Radio Art Zone Book Party
Sat, 4 Nov
IKLECTIK
London
From Free
Saige Sounds & XELA
Sat, 4 Nov
Café 1001
London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Sat, 4 Nov
Market House
London
From Free
Adult DVD + Guests
Sat, 4 Nov
Two Palms
London
Free
Patio (NYC) + special guests
Sat, 4 Nov
Sebright Arms
London
£3
Benedict Benjamin + Naomi in Blue
Sat, 4 Nov
The Victoria
London
Free
Known Pleasures
Sat, 4 Nov
The Three Compasses
London
Free
NIGHT PUBBIN
Sat, 4 Nov
The Three Crowns
London
Free
Beyond Midnight
Sat, 4 Nov
Fire Night Club Vauxhall
London
From Free
DOG PARK
Sun, 5 Nov
The Bill Murray
London
From £3.50
1001 Presents Stella Z
Sun, 5 Nov
Café 1001
London
Free
The Clements Prize for Composers 2023
Sun, 5 Nov
Conway Hall
London
From Free
Delfina Mancardo + Mauro Meloni
Sun, 5 Nov
The Finsbury
London
Free
Peng Femme Jam
Sun, 5 Nov
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Boubacar Kafando & Afro Tala
Sun, 5 Nov
Hootananny Brixton
London
Free
LAST DAYS
Mon, 6 Nov
Farr's Dalston
London
From £5
Kandy Mondays
Mon, 6 Nov
The Roxy
London
£4
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!
Tue, 7 Nov
The Camden Eye
London
£3
Pop'd Tuesdays
Tue, 7 Nov
Zebrano Soho
London
£4
Sneak Rave
Tue, 7 Nov
XOYO
London
£4
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 8 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
From Free
Gus Dapperton
Wed, 8 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London
From £23.60
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town
Wed, 8 Nov
The Camden Eye
London
From £3
Oh Imanuela X Ben Lamb
Wed, 8 Nov
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Top and Bottom Comedy
Wed, 8 Nov
The Book Club
London
£3
Rudi Zygadlo
Wed, 8 Nov
The Old Blue Last
London
Free
Gospeloke
Thu, 9 Nov
Amazing Grace
London
Free
Oslo Social Club - Every Thursday
Thu, 9 Nov
Oslo
London
Free
Always Sunny Brewery Quiz
Thu, 9 Nov
Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
London
£2
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJs
Thu, 9 Nov
The Book Club
London
Free
Brick Lane Balearia w/ Joshua Mooney
Thu, 9 Nov
Café 1001
London
Free
Non Stop Pop - Every Thursday
Thu, 9 Nov
Queen Of Hoxton
London
Free
Jake De Glanville
Fri, 10 Nov
Café 1001
London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Fri, 10 Nov
Market House
London
From Free
Benjamin David w/ Sammy T Winters and SHIVR
Fri, 10 Nov
The Finsbury
London
Free
White Devil Disco, Adam and Elvis, Italia 90 DJs
Fri, 10 Nov
The Ivy House
London
£4
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every Friday
Fri, 10 Nov
Queen Of Hoxton
London
From £3.30
Wax-Tree-Cast + Stef Pesic
Fri, 10 Nov
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
The Get Down
Fri, 10 Nov
The Book Club
London
From £3.30
NIGHT PUBBIN
Fri, 10 Nov
The Three Crowns
London
Free
Shameless Y2K Hits <3
Fri, 10 Nov
Oslo
London
From Free
AM After Hours
Sat, 11 Nov
Protocol
London
From Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Sat, 11 Nov
Market House
London
From Free
Depression, Baby
Sat, 11 Nov
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
£4.50
Vegas Water Taxi + Pretty Terry
Sat, 11 Nov
Two Palms
London
Free
Baby Smith
Sat, 11 Nov
The Finsbury
London
Free
NIGHT PUBBIN
Sat, 11 Nov
The Three Crowns
London
Free
Beyond Midnight
Sat, 11 Nov
Fire Night Club Vauxhall
London
From Free
Fibonacci Quartet
Sun, 12 Nov
Conway Hall
London
From Free
No Frills Folk Club
Sun, 12 Nov
Windmill Brixton
London
Free
BODYWASH
Sun, 12 Nov
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Psycho - acoustic Goat
Sun, 12 Nov
Hootananny Brixton
London
Free
Apology Of Genius 001: Middleman, Votaries, Turtle Boulevard
Mon, 13 Nov
The George Tavern
London
£5
GHOST WORLD
Mon, 13 Nov
Farr's Dalston
London
From £5
DENDRONS (USA) + Average Life Complaints
Mon, 13 Nov
Sebright Arms
London
Free
Kandy Mondays
Mon, 13 Nov
The Roxy
London
£4
Mercy's Cartel: Headline Show
Tue, 14 Nov
Doña
London
From £5
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!
Tue, 14 Nov
The Camden Eye
London
£3
Terrianne at The Forge
Tue, 14 Nov
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
Free
Pop'd Tuesdays
Tue, 14 Nov
Zebrano Soho
London
£4
Sneak Rave
Tue, 14 Nov
XOYO
London
£4
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 15 Nov
Night Tales Loft
London
From Free
The Ultimate Friends Quiz
Wed, 15 Nov
The Old Queens Head
London
From £5
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town
Wed, 15 Nov
The Camden Eye
London
From £3
Lounges Unplugged
Wed, 15 Nov
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
Free
iluvlive
Wed, 15 Nov
POP Brixton
London
Free
Good Cop vs Chewing Glass Collective
Thu, 16 Nov
Blondies
London
£5
GAIKA: Live + Signing
Thu, 16 Nov
Rough Trade East
London
From Free
Llama & Friends Vol. 6: JoeJas, Retropxssy, Paris Yves & more
Thu, 16 Nov
The George Tavern
London
£5
Oslo Social Club - Every Thursday
Thu, 16 Nov
Oslo
London
Free
G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJs
Thu, 16 Nov
The Book Club
London
Free
Brick Lane Balearia w/ Megan Leo (Threads Radio)
Thu, 16 Nov
Café 1001
London
Free
Non Stop Pop - Every Thursday
Thu, 16 Nov
Queen Of Hoxton
London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Fri, 17 Nov
Market House
London
From Free
WYNT with guests live in London
Fri, 17 Nov
The Gunners Pub
London
Free
Workfriends + Guests
Fri, 17 Nov
Two Palms
London
Free
Astles + Guests
Fri, 17 Nov
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every Friday
Fri, 17 Nov
Queen Of Hoxton
London
From £3.30
Maida Rose
Fri, 17 Nov
The Finsbury
London
Free
The Get Down
Fri, 17 Nov
The Book Club
London
From £3.30
NIGHT PUBBIN
Fri, 17 Nov
The Three Crowns
London
Free
Back 2 Shack
Fri, 17 Nov
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Night Fever (Free 80s Night)
Fri, 17 Nov
The Victoria
London
Free
Shameless Y2K Hits <3
Fri, 17 Nov
Oslo
London
From Free
AM After Hours
Sat, 18 Nov
Protocol
London
From Free
Joke Jam
Sat, 18 Nov
The Camden Head
London
Free
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Sat, 18 Nov
Market House
London
From Free
Murman
Sat, 18 Nov
The Finsbury
London
Free
Left For Dead, Feral Kids (GR), SKUM
Sat, 18 Nov
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Jaws The Shark
18 Nov - 19 Nov
The Victoria
London
Free