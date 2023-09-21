Evening Standards

The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for this terrific evening boasting some of London’s hottest jazz talent. James Browne, a virtuosic stride pianist will be joining us with woodwind wizard Arran Kent. This duo is dedicated to anything that swings so expect an evening of energy and playful takes on jazz and bebop standards.

Below the legendary Soho Live Studios the Piano Bar jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho, part of Soho Live Music Club an artist led family of venues, festivals and recordings. For 7 years running the Piano Bar has been rated in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards as one of the top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. One of the most intimate performance venues in the West End, enjoy the performances alongside a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including the award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Soho Live Music Club members have access to a members allocation for 50% off music tickets for all our events, and walk-in access to our cocktail lounge spaces, for details on how to join visit soho.live/membership.