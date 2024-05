We will be showing this and all the Three Lions games live on our big screen throughout the tournament. We are taking reservations for tables for groups of up to 8 people priced at £5 per person. There will also be a selection of tables saved to be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the day. Kick-off is 8pm so we advise arriving before 6.30pm to grab a spot, or miss getting the best view of the big game.