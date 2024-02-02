Emerging Artists UK

Upcoming events

Abbie McCarthys Good Karma ClubWed, 4 Oct
Colours HoxtonLondon
£13.25
Model ManThu, 5 Oct
The Lower ThirdLondon
£18.87
GENN: Live + SigningFri, 6 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From Free
ĠENNFri, 13 Oct
Komedia StudioBrighton
£11
SKAARTue, 17 Oct
The Hope & RuinBrighton
£9
SkaarWed, 18 Oct
The Lower ThirdLondon
£13.47
Bonny DoonThu, 19 Oct
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
£13.50
Bonny DoonSat, 21 Oct
YES The Pink RoomManchester
£13.44
Bonny DoonMon, 23 Oct
DareshackBristol
£14.30
Bonny DoonTue, 24 Oct
The LexingtonLondon
£15.75
zzzaharaTue, 24 Oct
The Courtyard TheatreLondon
£9.54
Shelf LivesThu, 26 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
£11.22
ElinaFri, 27 Oct
OmearaLondon
£13.75
Mandy, IndianaFri, 27 Oct
The White HotelManchester
£15.44
Mandy, IndianaSun, 29 Oct
ZEROX - the Shooting GalleryNewcastle
£10
Mandy, IndianaTue, 31 Oct
Sidney & MatildaSheffield
£11.20
UnschoolingTue, 31 Oct
HeartbreakersSouthampton
£12.10
Unschooling + Butch KassidyWed, 1 Nov
The LexingtonLondon
£11
Mandy, IndianaWed, 1 Nov
DareshackBristol
£12
Mandy, IndianaFri, 3 Nov
Corsica StudiosLondon
£14.10
UnschoolingFri, 3 Nov
YES BasementManchester
£11.20
Unschooling & Kyoto KyotoMon, 6 Nov
Rough Trade BristolBristol
£10
Unschooling & Kyoto KyotoTue, 7 Nov
The Jericho TavernOxford
£10
BricknastyTue, 7 Nov
Bush HallLondon
£14
BricknastyWed, 8 Nov
Crofters RightsBristol
£10
Unschooling + SupportWed, 8 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
£11.22
BricknastyThu, 9 Nov
The Sunflower LoungeBirmingham
£10
BricknastyFri, 10 Nov
The WardrobeLeeds
£9.90
BricknastySat, 11 Nov
YES BasementManchester
£10.75
BdrmmMon, 13 Nov
The Hare & Hounds BirminghamBirmingham
£15.75
Eden RainTue, 14 Nov
The Lower ThirdLondon
£13.47
BDRMMTue, 14 Nov
The White HotelManchester
£16
bdrmmSat, 18 Nov
Clwb Ifor BachCardiff
£13.75
Bdrmm Sun, 19 Nov
TheklaBristol
£15.30
bdrmmMon, 20 Nov
ScalaLondon
£18.87
bdrmmWed, 22 Nov
MASH CambridgeCambridge
£14.03
SIPHO. Wed, 22 Nov
The Jazz CafeLondon
£15.15
Late Night at The Bottle Shop: House of ELWed, 29 Nov
La CaveLondon
£12
Freak SlugThu, 30 Nov
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
£15.75
Model ManFri, 2 Feb 2024
Headrow HouseLeeds
£11
Mandy, IndianaSat, 10 Feb 2024
Village UndergroundLondon
£17.85
Model Man (Live)Fri, 23 Feb 2024
The Grand SocialDublin
From €13.50