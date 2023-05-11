Electropark Festival 2023 - HYPERNATURE

Da venerdì 14 a domenica 16 luglio 2023 Genova ospita la dodicesima edizione di Electropark, festival di musica elettronica e arti performative attivo dal 2012 e fortemente legato a uno dei centri urbani più affascinanti del Mediterraneo.

L’evento di inaugurazione di venerdì 14 luglio 2023 è gratuito. L’accesso per tutti gli altri, a partire da quello successivo all’inaugurazione (sempre in programma il venerdì) fino a quello conclusivo di domenica 16 luglio, è a pagamento.

LINE UP: James Holden | Nziria | Ninos Du Brazil | Mary Lattimore | Valentina Magaletti | No Plexus | Anthony Rother | Toy Tonics Jam: Bárbara Boeing / Kapote /Sam Ruffillo | Authentically Plastic | Jako Jako | Azu Tiwaline | Inner8 + Syn | Juba | Liliane Chlela | Sara Berts | SocksLove | Stellare LOCATION: Darsena | Virgo Club | Bonfim Club | Groove Island

From Friday 14th to Sunday 16th July 2023, Genoa will host the twelfth edition of Electropark, a festival of electronic music and performing arts, active since 2012 and strongly linked to one of the most fascinating urban centers in the Mediterranean sea.

The opening event on Friday, July 14th, 2023 is free. However, access for all other events, starting from the one after the opening (also on Friday) until the final one on Sunday, July 16th, is for a fee.