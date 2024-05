The PROLOGUE events are on June 1st at the Teatro della Tosse. It is a prologue of Electropark 2024 with a concentration of music and performing arts shows from the morning to the night.

From July 11th to July 14th, Genoa and Tigullio (IT) host the 2024 edition of Electropark, the electronic music and performing arts festival, under the theme of "Resonances".