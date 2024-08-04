Edward II follows the newly crowned king as he navigates the fine line between his love and his kingdom. Marlowe's play finds a new context in a domestic setting, exploring the psyches of four people stuck in a house together. Sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll collide to create a perfect storm that could change the lives of Edward, his lover Gaveston, his wife Isabella, and his underling Mortimer.

Edward II is one of the earliest queer plays in the canon, and to be able to bring it to a new audience is an absolute pleasure.