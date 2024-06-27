N1 Theatre Company proudly presents 'Earthquakes in London' by the award-winning playwright Mike Bartlett, directed by Paul Jaynes and performed by Court Theatre Training Company BA (Hons) Acting final year undergraduate students.

'Earthquakes in London' was first play performed at the National Theatre in 2010. It is an epic rollercoaster that takes us through several decades from 1968 to 2025 and back again. Population explosion, bad dreams, worldwide paranoia are all welded together through the eyes of one family. A dysfunctional environmentalist father with three daughters attempt to navigate their dislocated lives with the father predicting global disaster. This thought-provoking play littered with political elements, references six billion people on the planet, a number that has now topped eight billion. Mike Bartlett’s ‘Earthquakes in London’ carries more weight and relevance now than when it was first written.