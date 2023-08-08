Durations Festival at Public Records

Upcoming events

Public Records x Pioneer Works: Durations Festival Pass9 Nov - 12 Nov
Public RecordsNew York
$118.45
Public Records Presents: Durations x C-minus Showcase Thu, 9 Nov
Public RecordsNew York
From $15.45
Public Records Presents: Durations x Mule Musiq with Kuniyuki Takahashi (Newwave Project Live) + Superpitcher + Toshiya Kawasaki / Marco Weibel / RVNG with Matt WerthFri, 10 Nov
Public RecordsNew York
From $15.45
Public Records Presents: Durations with Upsammy (Live) + Lamin Fofana (Live) + Spekki Webu + Laurel Halo / Sean La'Brooy EP Release Party with Tal / Séance Centre and FriendsSat, 11 Nov
Public RecordsNew York
From $15.45
Public Records Presents: Durations x International Anthem with Photay + Lester St. Louis + Zosha Warpeha TrioSun, 12 Nov
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75