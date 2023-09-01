Drag Brunches at Between The Bridges

Upcoming events

A Drag Show Brunch feat. Bailey J Mills & Tia KofiSat, 14 Oct
Between The BridgesLondon
£30.80
A Drag Show Brunch - Halloween Special feat Black Peppa & Elektra FenceSat, 28 Oct
Between The BridgesLondon
£30.80
A Drag Show Brunch feat. Juno Birch & Dakota SchifferSat, 11 Nov
Between The BridgesLondon
£30.80
A Drag Show Brunch feat. Bailey J Mills & TayceSat, 25 Nov
Between The BridgesLondon
£30.80
A Drag Show BrunchSat, 9 Dec
Between The BridgesLondon
£30.80
A Drag Show Brunch ft. Baga Chipz & Bailey J MillsSat, 16 Dec
Between The BridgesLondon
£30.80