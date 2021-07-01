Dolphin Hyperspace Residency

Dolphin Hyperspace is a Los Angeles based electro-jazz duo led by acclaimed saxophonist Nicole McCabe and bassist Logan Kane. Nicole McCabe’s incredible saxophone playing is featured throughout amongst zany synths, insane basslines and bonkers production . They often record Nicole's saxophone solos first and transcribe them note for note to keep the improvisational heart of jazz at the forefront of the music. You've definitely never heard a saxophone and bass jazz duo sound like this. It's a high energy electronic jazz show with the craziest beats they could fathom.