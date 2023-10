An extra Bank Holiday weekend means... ANOTHER DLT Weekender! For the FIRST TIME EVER, we're having a stripped back DLT Day party! This will be an event with purely good music and good vibes at Studio 338 on 05/06/22. If you want to come down for a boozy brunch before getting into the party, you can attend the first day of our Jubilee Weekend at Trent Park on 04/06/22 we'll have our first all women DJ line-up