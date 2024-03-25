Dir En Grey - FROM DEPRESSION TO　________ in London

The "EUROPE TOUR24 FROM DEPRESSION TO　________ [mode of Withering to death. & UROBOROS]", the first European one in 4 years, has been announced for March 2024! It will start on March 19th in Warsaw and will include 9 shows in 4 different countries: Poland, France, the United Kingdom and Germany. The tour series based on previous albums "FROM DEPRESSION TO ________", which took place in Japan from 2016 to 2017, is coming to Europe focusing on the band’s 5th and 7th album "Withering to death." and 7th album "UROBOROS", presenting two different shows on two nights in almost every city.

