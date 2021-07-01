Dillinger Days

Come to the annual two-day spectacle in honor of the capture of America’s most notorious outlaw by the Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department. Experience the re-enactment of his downfall at the hands of Tucson law enforcement, famously known for succeeding with Dillinger’s arrest when the FBI couldn’t. Mobs of history buffs, fans of the 1930’s, and pop culture enthusiasts crowd the historic Hotel Congress annually to pay homage to the man that famously earned the title Public Enemy No. 1 and his nationally-renowned apprehension.